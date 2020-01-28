Morgan State men’s basketball rallies past UMES, 56-50; Bears women win fourth straight

David Syfax Jr. came off the bench to score 11 points to carry the Morgan State men’s basketball team to a 56-50 win over host UMES on Monday night.
Malik Miller had 10 points and nine rebounds for Morgan State (11-12, 5-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Sherwyn Devonish and Stanley Davis each added six rebounds.
Troy Baxter, the Bears’ second leading scorer coming into the contest at 11 points per game, was just 1-for-6 from the field.
Morgan State scored a season-low 15 first-half points.
Da'Shawn Phillip had 14 points for the Hawks (2-19, 1-5), whose losing streak reached five games. Bryan Urrutia added eight rebounds.
Morgan State faces Howard on the road on Saturday. UMES takes on Delaware State on the road next Monday.
Coppin State 82, Howard 75: Koby Thomas scored 24 points on 10-for-12 shooting to help the host Eagles (6-16, 2-5 MEAC) beat the Bison (2-20, 0-7).
Brendan Medley-Bacon scored 16 points, Ibn Williams added 14, Andrew Robinson chipped in 12 and Dejuan Clayton had 11 for Coppin State, which shot 51.7% from the field and never trailed.
The Eagles, who have won two of their past three after ending a nine-game losing streak, play at Delaware State on Saturday.
Women
Howard 66, Coppin State 54: Jayla Thornton scored 25 points to lift the visiting Bison (12-8, 4-3 MEAC) over the Eagles (0-19, 0-7).
Chance Graham had 20 points and 19 rebounds Aliyah Lawson scored 14 points and Oluwadamilol Oloyede added 10 points and rebounds for Coppin State, which travels to Delaware State on Saturday.
Morgan State 55, UMES 44: Chelsea Mitchell had 20 points and 14 rebounds to help the visiting Bears (10-11, 6-2 MEAC) beat the Hawks (4-15, 1-5) for their fourth straight win.
Ashia McCalla added 14 points for Morgan State, which rallied from an 18-5 first-quarter deficit and shot 7-for-16 in the fourth quarter to seal the win. The Bears play at Howard on Saturday.
Taylor Clayborne scored 12 points to lead UMES, which plays at Delaware State on Monday.