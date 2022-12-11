UMBC men’s basketball strikes inside-outside balance in 75-63 win over Morgan State

The UMBC men’s basketball team has relied on its perimeter shooting to win games this season. On Saturday, the Retrievers demonstrated they can lean on their inside presence.

The forward trio of senior Yaw Obeng-Mensah and graduate students Tra’Von Fagan and Jarvis Doles combined for 30 points and 18 rebounds to power UMBC to a 75-63 victory over visiting Morgan State on Saturday evening before an announced 2,030 at the Cheseapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Catonsville.

Junior shooting guard Matteo Picarelli’s team-high 18 points on 6-for-9 shooting from 3-point range and senior shooting guard Jacob Boonyasith’s 15 points and four assists also helped the Retrievers (7-4) collect their fourth win in a row. But the offense’s ability to produce 34 points from the paint — the second-highest single-game total of the season behind 36 points in an 88-62 romp at Lehigh on Dec. 3 — should remind opponents that UMBC is more than just an outside shooting team.

“We have five guys on the floor at all times that can pass, dribble and shoot. It’s not just shoot,” coach Jim Ferry said. “So we kind of take what the defense gives us.”

The 6-foot-7, 215-pound Obeng-Mensah amassed 14 points on 6-for-9 shooting, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. Doles, a 6-8, 210-pound Baltimore resident and Hammond graduate, added eight points and five rebounds, and the 6-7, 220-pound Fagan chipped in eight points and six rebounds. Much of the trio’s damage was done in the lane.

“Jarvis, Tra and me, we go hard at each other all the time, trying to get ourselves better,” Obeng-Mensah said. “When it’s time for game time, we’re the head of the monster. We set the tone. So we talk to each other, and we say, ‘Hey, we’re going to do this or that,’ to make sure that the team is good and help us win as you can see today.”

The Retrievers’ interior game seemed to pick up in the second half, forcing the Bears’ defense to collapse. That in turn opened the 3-point line for their perimeter shooters, who converted 5 of 10 attempts from deep in the second half after going 5-for-14 in the first.

“It’s huge,” Picarelli said of the production from Obeng-Mensah, Doles and Fagan. “Teams then have to help inside and that opens up for shooters or for kick-outs or extra drives. It just opens up the whole offense. Defenses have to focus on the entire team.”

Picarelli was UMBC’s catalyst in the first half. In his first start of the season, he scored a game-high 12 points on 4-for-6 shooting from behind the arc, and his 18 points were the most in his last four games.

“Just taking the right ones,” he said of his performance. “I always try to, but sometimes it happens that you force them. And really just taking the right ones and taking what the defense was giving me. Once I hit a couple, the basket got a little wider, and that helped.”

Picarelli started in place of graduate student Colton Lawrence, the team’s leading scorer who came off the bench to finish with six points, five rebounds and five assists. Ferry said Lawrence missing his first start of the season was “a coach’s decision.”

Not all was rosy for the Retrievers, who lost starting point guard Craig Beaudion II with 15:25 left in the second half. Beaudion (zero points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 25 minutes) walked slowly off the court and did not return.

Ferry said afterwards that Beaudion “felt something in his Achilles” and would be evaluated on Sunday. The good news was that freshman Mason Docks filled the void with four points and five assists.

“I thought Mason was fantastic,” Ferry said. “Mason played in attack mode, and for a freshman, that could have been a tough situation. I think when CB went out, it might have been a nine-point game, and I just told Mason, ‘Just be aggressive. Play hard,’ because that’s what he is. I thought he did a really good job of handling their pressure, which kept getting us easy looks at the basket. I thought that was huge.”

Morgan State got a game-high 22 points and seven rebounds from junior forward Will Thomas, 14 points and seven rebounds from senior shooting guard Malik Miller, and 10 points and three rebounds from senior shooting guard Isaiah Burke. But the Bears (4-7) could not avoid their fourth loss in their last six games.

Coach Kevin Broadus pointed out that the offense had just one assist in the first half en route to finishing with only six assists against 14 turnovers for the game. Morgan State also suffered through scoreless streaks of 5:11 and 4:55 in the first half that contributed to a 36-20 deficit at halftime.

“You can’t cut someone open and change their heart,” Broadus said. “It seemed like our heart during the first half was not inside here. We missed so many easy, close shots. I don’t know if that’s preparation or nerves or pressing too hard. That was the thing that I thought got us down pretty big in the first half.”

Morgan State at No. 10 Arizona

Thursday, 8 p.m.

TV: Pac-12 Network

UMBC at Loyola Maryland

Tuesday, 7 p.m.