Towson women’s basketball overwhelms Morgan State, 95-59, behind Kionna Jeter and high-scoring offense

“I feel good about it,” she said. “The point-scoring, they told me to just be aggressive, but I think the assists really come from my teammates. We were actually just talking about it in the locker room. They were like, ‘You make good passes,’ but I think I’m doing less than half of the job. I told them, ‘You’ve got to catch the ball, and then you have to score.’ I feel like that’s a little bit harder. So shout-out to everybody that helps me get those assists because it’s not just me getting them the ball. They’re doing their jobs and putting it in the basket.”