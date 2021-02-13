Morgan State men’s basketball outpaced in second half by Norfolk State, 74-69

Morgan State guard De’Torrion Ware poured his heart and soul into Saturday’s matchup against Norfolk State, scoring a game-high 25 points. Unfortunately for the Bears, it wasn’t enough to avoid a 74-69 loss to the visiting Spartans.
Tied at 63 with just 5:19 left, Norfolk State (11-7, 6-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) had an answer. Devante Carter and Kashaun Hicks drove to the basket for easy layups to give the Spartans a 67-63 lead.
The Bears (11-5, 6-3 MEAC) began to inch back with 41.3 seconds remaining after Ware’s two converted free throws, trailing 69-66. However, Morgan State was cut down by Norfolk State’s 4-for-5 shooting from the free-throw line in the closing seconds.
Norfolk State hit key 3-point shots down the stretch and shot 44.4% from 3-point range in the second half. As impressive as their marksmanship was from that range in the late stages, it was just a slight improvement over its 40% in the first half.
Carter scored a team-high 20 points for the Spartans, followed by Hicks and Joe Bryant with 18 points apiece.
Morgan State shot 10-for-24 in the first half, but dropped to 9-for-25 in the second half. While the Bears’ shooting woes were evident in the second half, Norfolk State stayed consistent — shooting 12-for-29 for a 34-30 lead at the half. The Spartans finished the second half shooting 12-for-27. The Bears had an opportunity to take the lead with a flurry of free throw attempts, but they were just 24-for-36 from the line.
The Bears entered Saturday’s game with the best overall record in the MEAC at 11-4 and led their division. Notching an additional win against the rival Spartans would’ve allowed for them to add a little more cushion on their divisional lead.
The teams meet again Sunday at Morgan State at 2 p.m.
Northeast 76, Towson 67: Tyson Walker scored a career-high 36 points as Northeastern topped Towson, giving coach Bill Coen his 250th win.
Coen’s coaching win tied him with Northeastern legend Jim Calhoun for most wins in the program. Walker was 13 of 20 shooting with a career-high seven 3-pointers, and also had five assists.
Greg Eboigbodin had 13 points for Northeastern (9-6, 8-1 Colonial Athletic Association), which earned its fourth consecutive road victory. Jason Strong added 12 points and seven rebounds.
Jason Gibson and Zane Martin each scored 14 points for the Tigers (3-13, 2-9), whose losing streak reached eight games. Demetrius Mims had 11 points.
Nicolas Timberlake, who was second on the Tigers in scoring (12 ppg), scored four on 1-of-6 shooting.
Lafayette 97, Loyola Maryland 94, 3OTs: Santi Aldama set the Loyola Maryland record, and matched the Patriot League record, for rebounds in a game with 22, but Lafayette came from behind to record a triple-overtime win.
His 22 were one more than Jimmy “jump shot” Smith had on Feb. 23, 1976 against American. The rebound total also ties Adonal Foyle’s 22 in a Colgate game against Army West Point in 1995.
Aldama tied his career-high with 30 points in the game and posted his third double-double in as many games. He has five this season and seven in his 18-game collegiate career.
His output was the first time a Loyola player has had 20 or more points and 20 or more rebounds in a game.
He was one of three Loyola players with double-doubles in the game, as he was joined by Golden Dike (12 points, 12 rebounds) and Jaylin Andrews (12 points, 10 rebounds). Those three were part of five Loyola players who scored 10 or more. Isaiah Hart had a season-high 13, and Kenneth Jones tallied 10 for the Greyhounds (1-7).
Lancaster Bible 67, Salisbury 65: The Sea Gulls erased a 14-point Lancaster Bible lead in the second half, but the comeback fell short. Johnny Fierstein led Salisbury (4-3) with 13 points.
Women’s basketball
Towson 90, Northeastern 69: Towson earned its sixth straight win and its first road Colonial Athletic Association victory in the Cabot Center.
Towson’s Kionna Jeter scored her third performance of 30 or more points in a row and fifth of the season. Jeter put up 30 points in addition to shooting over 60% from both 3-point range (5-of-8) and the floor (11-of-18) for the Tigers (11-3, 6-1 CAA). The senior guard added a team-high seven assists and two steals.
The Tigers shot an impressive 54.1% from the field and 52.9% from beyond the arc.
Aleah Nelson (15) and Shavonne Smith (18) also scored in double digits. Nelson (McDonogh) contributed four rebounds, six assists and a game-high three steals.
Allie Kubek gave the Tigers a big effort, scoring nine points, including two 3-pointers. She grabbed six off the glass and had two helpers.
Towson’s Skye Williams netted seven of the teams’ 10 bench points. She shot 3-for-5 from the floor and grabbed three boards.
Mide Oriyomi had a big game for the Huskies (3-11, 2-9) posting her fourth double double of the season with 13 points and 13 boards.
Navy 69, Loyola Maryland 60: Playing its first game in 20 days, Navy (3-6, 3-2 Patriot League) shot 58% over the final three quarters, including 72.7% from the field in a 20-point third quarter against the host Greyhounds (0-7).
The backcourt duo of Kolbi Green (McDonogh) and Jennifer Coleman were dominant as they accounted for 51 of the team’s points. Green set her career-high with 26 points on nine of 15 shooting from the line and a seven of nine showing at the foul line. Green added six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Coleman was right there with her junior classmate as she registered 25 points on 11 of 19 shooting, while grabbing 15 rebounds and three steals.
Isabella Therien had a season-high 21 points, hitting four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter alone for Loyola.
