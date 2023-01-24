Revenge-minded Morgan State women’s basketball moves into first place in MEAC with 57-46 win over Norfolk State

The Morgan State women’s basketball team got a little payback.

Still seething over a last-second two-point loss to Norfolk State in last year’s Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals, the Bears got some redemption Monday afternoon by handing the visiting Spartans a 57-46 loss at Hill Field House.

With the victory, Morgan State improved to 11-6 overall and 4-0 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, collected its fourth win in a row, and owns sole possession of first place in the league. The team also remained undefeated at home with an 8-0 mark and is now 34-3 at Hill Field House since 2018.

Memories of that 53-51 loss to Norfolk State on March 11 figured prominently in the minds of the returning Bears players.

“We tried to continuously talk about the last meeting we had with them,” graduate student shooting guard Charlene Shepherd said. “And even the game we had here, they were all dogfights. So we tried to use that as some fuel.”

In that setback to the Spartans, senior shooting guard Camille Downs grabbed an offensive rebound and sank the game-winning shot. On Monday, the Bears did not let Norfolk State get closer than nine points in the fourth quarter.

Even coach Edward Davis Jr. admitted to using last year’s meeting as motivation.

Morgan State women’s basketball's Ja'Niah Henson shoots during a Dec. 18, 2020, game against Navy. (Morgan State University/Handout / HANDOUT)

“We lost on a simple basketball play last year by not blocking out and following everybody on the last possession,” he said. “We said, for better or for worse, let’s just play them so that no other scenarios like that happen to us. So it was a little motivational thing for us.”

Senior point guard Ja’Niah Henson led all scorers with 20 points and added three steals. Shepherd logged a double-double of 17 points and 17 rebounds and dished off four assists. But the outcome of Monday’s game turned on an explosive third quarter in which Morgan State turned a 23-22 edge into a 47-33 advantage.

In the frame, the Bears converted 56.3% of its shots (9 of 16) and went to the free-throw line seven times, making four. By comparison, Norfolk State shot just 35.7% (5 of 14) and did not go to the foul line.

The Spartans did not score a point in the first 3:42 of the third period, a drought that came to a merciful end after sophomore shooting guard Niya Fields drained the team’s first — and only — 3-pointer at the 6:18 mark. Norfolk State missed 10 attempts from 3-point range.

Asked what changed after halftime, Shepherd credited Davis.

“Coach Davis came into the locker room and really got into us,” she said. “He told us things we were doing wrong and things that we had to do to get back on track. But he also told us the things that we were doing well. He told us to continue to work on those things and go up — not down — in those areas, and I feel as though we did that in the second half.”

Despite getting outscored 30-18 in the paint, the Bears were able to force the Spartans into uncomfortable situations. They had 17 steals, induced Norfolk State into a season-worst 27 turnovers, and dominated the glass with a 41-31 advantage in rebounds that included 14 offensive boards.

Morgan State won without senior power forward Sunshine McCrae, who injured her right ankle in a 61-46 win at Coppin State on Jan. 14. Davis said McCrae was diagnosed with a hairline fracture but will wear a walking boot with the hope that she might be able to return this season.

Graduate student point guard Deja Francis paced the Spartans with 17 points and five assists, and sophomore shooting guard Da’naijah Williams chipped in 10 points, three rebounds and three steals.

But the Spartans (16-4, 4-1) lost for the first time since a 92-30 rout at Alabama on Dec. 18 — a span of eight games — and coach Larry Vickers said his players were unprepared for Morgan State’s intensity.

“I thought Morgan was tougher than us,” he said. “They killed us on the glass the whole entire time, they beat us to loose balls. If you want to beat a team like that, you’ve got to play harder.”

Morgan State men win, too

The Bears scored the game’s first 14 points, but had to ward off a furious comeback attempt in the second half by the Spartans before pulling away for a 77-71 victory, their seventh win in their last eight games.

Morgan State (11-9 overall, 4-1 MEAC) owned a 17-point advantage at 23-6 with less than 12 minutes left in the first half and maintained a 37-25 lead at intermission.

Still, Norfolk State refused to relent, trimming the deficit to two at 47-45 and 50-48. But the Bears managed to turn back the Spartans’ rallies to tag the two-time reigning MEAC Tournament champions with their second loss in their last three games.

Redshirt sophomore small forward Will Thomas, a Baltimore resident and Mervo graduate, amassed career highs in both points (27) and rebounds (11) in his first start of the season. Thomas made the start in place of fifth-year senior shooting guard Malik Miller, who did not play after injuring his leg in the first half of Saturday’s 88-56 setback at Howard.

Miller, who was on crutches, entered the game leading Morgan State in rebounds (9.8 per game) and assists (3.9) and ranking second in points (17.5) and steals (2.1).

In addition to Thomas, senior shooting guard Isaiah Burke compiled 21 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Graduate student power forward Kris Bankston paced Norfolk State with 24 points and eight rebounds. Graduate student shooting guard Joe Bryant Jr. racked up 15 points, five rebounds and four assists, and redshirt junior shooting guard Caheim Brown finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

But the Spartans missed all 13 attempts from 3-point range and fell to 13-7 overall and 3-2 in the MEAC.