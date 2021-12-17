Morgan State women vs. No. 19 Kentucky one of several college basketball games postponed because of COVID-19 issues

Rising coronavirus concerns hit college basketball Thursday, with officials calling off several Top 25 men’s games this weekend.
On the women’s side, No. 19 Kentucky’s nonconference game against Morgan State on Friday night was postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Bears program. The school said in a release that a makeup date was possible but has not been scheduled. The Wildcats (6-3) will host USC Upstate on Sunday, while Morgan State’s next scheduled game is Thursday against Penn.
The men’s game between No. 15 Ohio State and No. 21 Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas was canceled because of positive COVID-19 results within the Buckeyes program. Kentucky said the Wildcats were still scheduled to travel to Las Vegas to find a possible replacement game and are working with Classic officials to fill the void.
No. 4 UCLA is scheduled to play North Carolina in the same tournament on Saturday, though the Bruins had to cancel Wednesday’s home game against Alabama State because of COVID-19 protocols.
Bruins athletics director Martin Jarmond tweeted Thursday that the school does “not have an update yet” on the status of the matchup with the Tar Heels. North Carolina spokesman Steve Kirschner said the team planned to travel to Las Vegas “with every intention of playing UCLA.”
A men’s game at Northwestern on Saturday was canceled because of positive COVID-19 results within the DePaul program.
On the East Coast, No. 16 Seton Hall canceled its Saturday game against Iona in the Gotham Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York because of COVID-19 issues within the Pirates program. The Big East school said the status of future games will be determined later.
The pandemic severely disrupted college sports in 2020, though this year’s football season largely came off without widespread scheduling problems. The basketball season that began in early November has now seen the number of postponements or outright cancellations grow in the last two weeks, with Tulane idling its program all week.
Second-ranked Duke has scheduled a Saturday game against Loyola Maryland as a replacement for a canceled matchup with Cleveland State. The Vikings have paused team activities and also canceled a Tuesday game at Kent State because of positive tests.