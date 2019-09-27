Nat Frazier, who coached Morgan State men’s basketball to national title, dies at 84

“He was a master at playing mind games,” said Joe McIver, a guard on that team and now the school’s senior associate athletics director. “Once, when I did something real stupid on the court, coach pulled me over and said, ‘If we lose, it’s going to be you and me afterward.’ He’d say things to shock you back into [normalcy]. Anyway, we won, and from then on, I made sure that when I passed off, the other guy was wide open.”