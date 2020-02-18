Morgan State men’s basketball keeps pace in MEAC race with 78-72 win over South Carolina State

Malik Miller had 14 points to lead five Morgan State men’s basketball players in double figures as the Bears defeated host South Carolina State, 78-72, on Monday night.
Lagio Grantsaan and David Syfax Jr. added 13 points apiece for the Bears (14-14, 8-5 Mid-Eastern Conference), who ended a two-game losing streak and took over fourth place in the MEAC. Sherwyn Devonish and Stanley Davis chipped in 12 points each.
Rayshawn Neal had 17 points and six assists for the Bulldogs (11-13, 6-6).
Morgan State faces Delaware State at home next Monday.
Norfolk State 80, Coppin State 60: Jermaine Bishop tied his season high with 24 points as Norfolk State won its seventh consecutive home game, routing visiting Coppin State.
Tyrese Jenkins had 15 points for Norfolk State (13-13, 9-2 MEAC).
Koby Thomas had 15 points for the Eagles (8-20, 4-9). Andrew Robinson added 14 points. Dejuan Clayton had 13 points.
Coppin State plays Delaware State at home on Saturday.
UMES 81, Florida A&M 71: Da’Shawn Phillip scored 14 points with eight rebounds and host UMES beat Florida A&M.
Ahmad Frost made eight of the Hawks' season-high 20 assists and had two steals and scored seven points. Canaan Bartley added five assists.
Glen Anderson scored 13 points and AJ Cheeseman had 12 for the Hawks (5-21, 4-7 MEAC).
UMES totaled 50 points in the second half, a season high for the team.
Rod Melton Jr. scored 24 points with four assists and four steals for the Rattlers (10-14, 8-5), who saw their four-game win streak end.
UMES plays NC Central on the road on Saturday.
State women
Mount St. Mary’s 67, Wagner 52: Kendall Bresee scored a season-high 18 points to help the visiting Mountaineers (16-9, 11-2 Northeast Conference) win their sixth straight game.
Bresee also added six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Michaela Harrison and Rebecca Lee also reached double figures with 13 points each for Mount, which plays at conference leader Robert Morris on Friday.
Janelle Mullen scored 15 points for the Seahawks (8-16, 4-9).
Coppin State 57, Norfolk State 55: Chance Graham had 22 points and 14 rebounds as the visiting Eagles (3-22, 3-10 MEAC) earned their third straight win.
The second-place Spartans (15-9, 9-2) suffered just their second conference loss of the season.
Aliyah Lawson had 16 points and five assists for Coppin, which hosts Delaware State on Saturday.
Florida A&M 81, UMES 71: Alaina Rice scored 15 points to lift the visiting Rattlers (5-19, 3-10 MEAC) over the Hawks (5-19, 2-9).
Adrienne Jones scored 25 points and Mya Thomas added 12 for UMES.
Morgan State 60, South Carolina State 47: Chelsea Mitchell scored 17 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to record her 12th double double of the season and lead the visiting Bears over the Bulldogs (3-22, 2-10 MEAC).
Dahnye Redd added 12 points and eight rebounds and Jihayah Chavis scored 10 points for Morgan State (13-13, 9-4), which pulled into third place in the MEAC with three regular-season games to go. The Bears host Delaware State on Monday.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.