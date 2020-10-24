Morgan State men’s and women’s basketball coaches excited for MEAC play: ‘Why not come play at an HBCU’

“HBCUs teach from the same books, they have Ph.D. professors, we play on the same courts — 94 feet — and the basketball is round and orange,” Broadus said. “Why not come play at an HBCU, where people are going to love you for who you are? I always tell our kids, ‘Use the university, no matter where you go because the university is going to use you.’ When I say use the university, that means to get a good education.