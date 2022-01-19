How a former NBA assistant and a passion for basketball brought Serbian twins Milos and Veljko Ilic to Loyola Maryland

“It’s an honor that you have somebody who trusts you that much that he sends you his kids and say, ‘That person can take care of my kids,’” said Simović, who did the same thing for friend Santiago Aldama, who sent his son Santi Aldama to the Greyhounds for two seasons before he became the first player in program history to be selected in the first round of the NBA draft in July. “It’s not easy to let a kid go overseas. It’s a long distance, there’s a time difference. You cannot just call your family because here when it’s 6 p.m., it’s after midnight overseas. So there’s a time difference and language barrier. It’s definitely a big responsibility and a big honor.”