Maryland men’s basketball guard Serrel Smith Jr. enters transfer portal

Maryland guard Serrel Smith Jr. has entered the transfer portal, the team announced Tuesday, making him the third player to do so since the abrupt end to the college basketball season.
Smith averaged 1.5 points and 7.5 minutes this past season, both declines from his freshman season. He also struggled to find a rhythm offensively, shooting 25% from the field and 22.6% on 3-pointers.
“Serrel did everything we asked of him the last two years and we are appreciative of his contributions to the program,” head coach Mark Turgeon said in a team release. “He was a great person to coach and a great teammate who helped lead us to a Big Ten Championship. We wish him nothing the best.”
Smith, a former three-star recruit, according to 247Sports Composite rankings, from St. Petersburg, Florida, follows Ricky Lindo Jr. and Joshua Tomaic in Maryland players who have entered the transfer portal in pursuit of larger playing opportunities since the season ended. Lindo and Tomaic have since committed to George Washington and San Diego State, respectively.
“I want to thank Maryland and Coach Turgeon for these past two years — they have been nothing but amazing,” Smith Jr. said in the release. “My time at Maryland was filled with memories and relationships that I will always cherish! After careful consideration, I have decided to enter my name in the NCAA transfer portal and explore my options.”
Despite Smith’s departure, Maryland still has depth in the backcourt, with Darryl Morsell, Aaron Wiggins and Eric Ayala returning, as well as incoming freshmen Marcus Dockery and Aquan Smart. However, Maryland finds itself with another open scholarship to work with, still in search of frontcourt depth and players to round out its roster. Maryland now has three open scholarships.
Maryland previously welcomed incoming transfers in former Alabama forward Galin Smith, who is immediately eligible, and former Boston College forward Jairus Hamilton, who is seeking an NCAA waiver to play immediately.