Maryland’s Jalen Smith foregoes remaining eligibility, declares for NBA draft

After a sophomore campaign that ended with All-America and All-Big Ten Conference honors, Maryland forward Jalen Smith has declared for the 2020 NBA draft, he announced Tuesday.
Smith, a Baltimore native and Mount Saint Joseph graduate, averaged 15.5 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.4 rebounds for the Terps, who won a share of the Big Ten regular-season title before the coronavirus pandemic prematurely ended the college basketball season. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound forward also shot 36.8% on 3-pointers, an attribute that might solidify his standing as a projected first-round pick.
The 20-year-old Smith is ranked among the top 30 prospects by The Athletic, ESPN and several other outlets, and was voted third-team All America by the Associated Press and All-Big Ten first team, as well as All-Defensive Team, by conference coaches and media.
“After consultation with my family and coaches, I am thankful and grateful to announce that the time is right for me to move forward to the next phase in my basketball career and declare for the 2020 NBA Draft,” Smith wrote in a Twitter post.
“I am thankful to the coaches and staff at the University of Maryland who afforded me the opportunity to stay home to receive an education and play basketball at the college of my dreams. I’m also thankful to my brothers who donned the Terrapin uniform with me at XFINITY Center and to the best fans in all of college sports, Terp Nation.”
After an impressive freshman season, the former five-star prospect decided against entering his name for the 2019 NBA draft. Smith, affectionately known as “Stix,” returned to College Park and spent the summer adding bulk to his wiry frame. As Maryland adjusted to the departure of twins Makhi and Makhel Mitchell, who have since committed to Rhode Island, and a thin rotation, Smith excelled at center in small-ball lineups. He served as the team’s top rim protector and at times, the team’s most apt high-volume 3-point shooter.
Smith and Minnesota big man Daniel Oturu are the only two high-major players in the past three decades to average 15 points, 10 rebounds and 2.4 blocks while shooting at least 36% from 3-point range, according to The Athletic, but some evaluators are concerned about Smith’s ability to hold up physically at the pro level.
The coronavirus pandemic might also have on impact on Smith’s draft stock, as the NBA announced Monday that teams may not conduct or attend workouts with draft-eligible players during the league’s hiatus. Team’s will also be prohibited “from watching, requesting, or sharing any video (live or recorded) of a draft-eligible player or prospective early entry player taking part in a workout," but can meet virtually with players for up to four hours. The draft is scheduled for June 25.
“I am thrilled for Jalen and his family for making such an important and exciting decision,” coach Mark Turgeon said in a news release. “From the minute we started recruiting Jalen, we knew the kind of quality player and person we would be getting and he lived up to it in every way. As incredible of a player Jalen is on the court, he is that and more as an individual off the court. We will miss him in College Park. I cannot wait to watch Jalen at the next level and I wish him and his family nothing but the best on their journey.”
Latest Terps
Smith’s expected departure leaves another hole in Maryland’s frontcourt, which features 6-8 Donta Scott, 6-10 Joshua Tomiac and 7-2 Chol Marial. Turgeon has two scholarships to work with but received a commitment last week from former Boston College forward Jairus Hamilton, who could provide an immediate impact if he receives a waiver from the NCAA and does not have to sit out a season. The Terps have also reportedly reached out to multiple grad transfers and other potential transfers in an attempt to retool after a historic season.