Maryland’s Jalen Smith foregoes remaining eligibility, declares for NBA draft

“I am thrilled for Jalen and his family for making such an important and exciting decision,” coach Mark Turgeon said in a news release. “From the minute we started recruiting Jalen, we knew the kind of quality player and person we would be getting and he lived up to it in every way. As incredible of a player Jalen is on the court, he is that and more as an individual off the court. We will miss him in College Park. I cannot wait to watch Jalen at the next level and I wish him and his family nothing but the best on their journey.”