The Maryland quarterback carousel, which has been a steady and often depressing part of the football team’s struggles the past five seasons, continues moving through a stretch of five losses in the past six games headed into Saturday’s homecoming matchup here with No. 14 Michigan. Three quarterbacks have been used, and two of them have been injured.
First-year coach Mike Locksley said at his weekly news conference Tuesday that graduate transfer Josh Jackson, who returned briefly in last week’s 52-10 loss at Minnesota after missing two games with a sprained ankle, would take the first-team snaps at practice while redshirt junior Tyrrell Pigrome, who suffered a slight hyperextension of the left knee in the second quarter at TCF Bank Stadium, would be limited Tuesday.
Redshirt freshman Tyler DeSue will be the No. 2 quarterback if Pigrome is unable to play against the Wolverines. DeSue might have been the most effective of the three in the loss to the now-No. 13 and unbeaten Golden Gophers, helping set up Maryland’s first field goal of the season late in the first half and throwing a 59-yard touchdown pass to junior running back Tayon Fleet-Davis in the second half.
“Piggy is on a limited schedule for us today,” Locksley said. “It’s my expectation that Piggy will get better as the week goes on. There was nothing structurally wrong other than a little hyperextension there. What we’ll have to do is see how he feels as we go through this week. Today and Wednesday are really big work days for us so, we’ll see how much we can get out of Piggy when he comes out to practice today.”
Though Locksley said he expects Pigrome to be healthy enough to play, there is no guarantee that he will start.
Pigrome played well for most of his team’s 34-28 loss at home to Indiana two weeks ago, but threw an interception late in the game that quashed any chance of a comeback. Against Minnesota, Pigrome threw two early interceptions, including a pick-six, on passes that bounced off the hands of his top receiver, Dontay Demus Jr.
Jackson came in after the first interceptions with the Terps trailing 14-0. Seeing his first action since spraining his ankle in the second quarter of a 48-7 victory at Rutgers on Oct. 12 — Maryland’s last win ― he lasted one series, nearly getting intercepted on his first pass attempt and then throwing behind Demus on his second. He was then yanked by Locksley.
After Pigrome was injured as he was tackled making a throw, Locksley put in DeSue for the remainder of the game. It was the most extensive action for the former three-star prospect who seemed to put himself in the conversation — or at least in the competition — for a starting job this season with an impressive spring that culminated with him playing well in the annual Red-White game. Pigrome sat out the game with an injury.
Asked how Jackson was doing physically, Locksley said, “With the time off, I feel he’s better. Based off of yesterday, he feels a lot better. This week will be about building the confidence up, getting back out there and seeing him operate the system and be able to operate it with his full ability. I’m looking forward to seeing what he looks like today.”
Jackson’s confidence also seemed to take a hit after the transfer from Virginia Tech took a few too many hits himself in the first four games. Even in Maryland’s one-sided wins over Howard and then-No. 21 Syracuse to start the season, when he was sacked just once, Jackson got tackled hard several times. He was then sacked a combined eight times in losses to Temple and then-No. 12 Penn State.
“As I said Saturday, us not playing him [after just one series] was a coach’s decision,” Locksley said. “I thought after he came off the field the one series in the [Minnesota] game, I didn’t really feel he had his confidence, that was my impression. I spoke with Josh yesterday and I feel he’s in a good place. He felt like he could’ve come back in. We’re going to give him every opportunity to take the reps this week. We’ll create the competition, if Piggy’s available. Then we’ll start and play the guy that gives us the the best chance to win this week.”
Latest College Basketball
A team spokesman said all three quarterbacks would be made available to the media after Tuesday’s practice.