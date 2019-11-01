"It’s frustrating to me because in a perfect world you just want a guy to be a starter, build off of it and improve him to get better within the system,” Locksley said. “We just haven’t had that ability consistently. We’ve got both guys kind of healthy now. We’ve got some healthy competition. I always think that if you can create competition in any of the positions, we get better. I look at our young offensive line where I see us making strides. It’s a big-picture thing for us, to make sure that we don’t maybe cut things down based on who’s in there, who’s out of there and just helping the offense grow.”