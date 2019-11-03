From Maryland’s starting lineup to how deep coach Mark Turgeon will go on his bench to handling the highest preseason ranking in four years, here are 5 things to watch as the No. 7 Terps start the 2019-20 season Tuesday against Holy Cross.
Starting lineup might change early in the season
In Friday’s preseason game against Fayetteville State, Turgeon started junior Darryl Morsell, along with sophomores Eric Ayala, Aaron Wiggins, Jalen Smith and Ricky Lindo Jr.
Turgeon didn’t start Anthony Cowan Jr., and quickly rebuffed a question after the game that suggested that the senior point guard had been benched for some sort of indiscretion. Turgeon, who put Cowan in at the first media timeout, made it clear that Cowan would start his 100th straight game Tuesday.
If that is the case, who is the odd-man out?
The bet here is that it could be Ayala, given that Turgeon doesn’t think the 6-10, 225-pound Smith is totally comfortable as a post defender and either Lindo or freshman Makhi Mitchell could share minutes in that role.
In reality, it probably won’t matter who Turgeon starts for many of his team’s non-conference games and he will likely adjust based on whatever defensive matchups he’ll need with certain opponents.
Ayala, who started all but one game as a freshman , also gives Turgeon an opportunity to rest Cowan more early in the season than he has the last three years if he plays as a reserve.
As most coaches will tell you, it doesn’t matter who starts but who finishes and that will depend on what the Terps need in a particular game, whether it’s 3-point shooting, a reliable free throw shooter or a lockdown defender.
Donta Scott will be tough to keep off the court
Both Scott and Mitchell had terrific debuts Friday.
Scott, a 6-7, 225-pound forward, had 10 points, five rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes. Mitchell, a 6-10, 235-pound center, finished with four points, eight rebounds and three blocks in 16 minutes and along with Wiggins had the highest plus-minus (+24) on the team.
Scott, who also reportedly filled the stat sheet in Maryland’s recent secret scrimmage with Pittsburgh, not only showed his ability to get downhill to the basket but also a surprising 3-point stroke, making 2 of 4 from distance.
According to Turgeon, Scott and Mitchell, as well Mitchell’s twin brother Makhel, give the Terps the kind of toughness they have lacked the past few seasons from most players aside from Morsell and Bruno Fernando.
Considering that Maryland has often had to play the 6-5, 200 pound Morsell as an undersized power forward, Scott can give some added bulk, especially in the Big Ten.
How often will the Terps switch out of their traditional man-to-man defense?
Hearing Turgeon talk at the recent fan event that included a 30-minute scrimmage, you would have thought that an alien basketball coach had taken over the way Turgeon talked about using a zone as part of his team’s defensive package and also using multiple types of presses.
The Terps rolled out a fullcourt press, and the 3-2 zone they used on a couple of occasions last season, against Fayetteville State in Friday’s exhibition. Cowan deflected a pass and scored immediately off the press, and the 3-2 zone worked well except for a couple of times when Maryland got beat on a backdoor lob.
While Turgeon doesn’t want to put too much on tape in the early portion of the season playing against teams the Terps can beat without switching defense, you have to figure he’ll use it enough to get a read on whether he thinks both the press and the zone will work against a higher level of competition.
Given Maryland’s length – especially Lindo, who was particularly active in the zone getting his hands on balls and contesting shots – as well as the quickness they possess with guards like Cowan, Ayala, Morsell and sophomore reserve Serrel Smith Jr., Turgeon would be crazy not to listen to his alien alter ego.
The offense in general, and Cowan in particular, seems a little more patient with execution.
While it’s hard to gauge anything from scrimmaging a Division II team, Maryland’s 15-6 assist-to-turnover ratio should be a good target figure from which to start the season. What was hard not to notice was the fact that the Terps didn’t seem to rush as many shots as in the past and didn’t seem to panic when the shot clock wound down.
Morsell continued his stretch of taking care of the ball – as well as distributing it – that began in the final month of last season when he finished with 15 assists and just three turnovers over a five-game stretch that culminated with the 69-67 loss to LSU in the NCAA tournament. He had three assists and zero turnovers Friday.
Ayala had one assist (no turnovers) to go along with 13 points (5 of 10 overall, 2 of 3 on 3-pointers) and Serrel Smith Jr., despite not scoring, finished with three assists and one turnover. It’s interesting that Cowan, who despite not starting still led the Terps with 16 points, shot 5 of 6 from the field (including 1 of 1 on 3-pointers). He had one assist and two turnovers.
Neither Jalen Smith nor Wiggins, who many predict could be Maryland’s biggest scorers this season, had particularly good offensive games. Yet both showed they were stronger inside with the added weight and muscle they put on in the off-season.
Smith, who according to Turgeon has shot 3-pointers well during the preseason, missed all three of his attempts . Smith hit 4 of 5 on dunks or layups and finished with 10 points. But he had seven rebounds and four blocked shots.
Wiggins, trying to show he’s more than a 3-pointer, hit just 1 of 5 on 3-pointers and finished with nine points on 3 of 8 shooting. One of his baskets was a rebound dunk follow, one of the four rebounds he pulled down to go along with a block and a steal.
Turgeon said it was difficult to get much of a rhythm using nine players between 11 minutes (Lindo) and 25 minutes (Wiggins) and two others, Makhel Mitchell and Hakim Hart, for eight each.
It’s almost guaranteed that Turgeon will start cutting minutes for several reserves, with Lindo and Morsell (17 minutes) playing more.
This team seems more grounded and focused than the 2015-16 team when it comes to living up to the preseason ranking.
The comparisons to Turgeon’s only Sweet 16 team in his first eight years at Maryland will be a constant theme this season, but these Terps have a much different chemistry than the group four years ago. That team had a talented starting lineup, little-to-no bench and lot of eyes looking ahead to the NBA.
It’s a bit ironic that the only player who didn’t seem to care about scoring was senior forward Jake Layman, the only one playing in the NBA. Layman attended Friday’s game with family members and friends since he was in town with the Minnesota Timberwolves, who played the Washington Wizards Saturday.
Not only does this team have two players projected in the 2020 NBA draft – Jalen Smith and Wiggins – it also has a few others, including Ayala, Lindo and currently injured 7-2 center Chol Marial – who can probably find their names on the lists of several NBA scouts.
Yet at least by every outward appearance, or in what they say to the media, this team appears to be as selfless as they come. The four sophomores that play big roles are the team’s anchor, both in terms of how they are respectful of players like Cowan and Morsell, as well as supportive of the freshmen.
That will certainly allow Turgeon, who has never seemed that comfortable coaching with a target on his back, to have to worry less about the egos that contributed to a disappointing Big Ten season (12-6 after being picked to win).
