Anthony Cowan Jr.’s long 3-pointer, as well as his subsequent steal and free throw, might have saved Maryland from its first defeat of the season Saturday, but a 59-58 win at home over Illinois on Saturday was not enough to keep the 10-0 Terps from remaining No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 media poll.
Maryland, which plays at Penn State on Tuesday, moved down one spot in this week’s poll, which was released Monday. The Terps were replaced by Ohio State, which is 9-0 and moved up three spots to No. 3 after beating then-No. 7 North Carolina in Chapel Hill, 74-49, and Penn State at home, 106-74.
Unbeaten Louisville (9-0) remains No. 1 and Kansas (7-1) is No. 2. Michigan (8-1) dropped one spot to No. 5 after losing on the road to the Cardinals in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.