March Madness primer: Here’s where Baltimore-area college basketball teams stand as conference tournaments begin

Skinny: Coach Diane Richardson’s team is one of the big three, along with Drexel and Delaware, at the top of the CAA. The Tigers are 0-2 against their top two rivals but will have chances to turn the tables on both in the last week of the regular season. Guard Aleah Nelson (17 points per game) and forward Allie Kubek (15.3 points per game) are Towson’s most potent scorers. The Tigers will try for the second NCAA run in program history, three years after Richardson guided them to the tournament in her second season at Towson.