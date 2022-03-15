March Madness 2022 guide: Players with Maryland ties to watch in men’s and women’s NCAA Tournament

After an injury-hampered freshman season, the Baltimore native and former St. Frances star has emerged as one of the top players in the country, earning All-Big Ten first-team honors and being named a finalist for the Wooden Award. The 6-3 Reese, the former No. 2 overall recruit in the country, leads the Terps (21-8) with 17.5 points and 10.8 rebounds per game while ranking first in blocks (31) and second in steals (49).