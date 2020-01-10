“I think this summer I prepared myself for this moment,” Garza said. “I knew what we had, what lost and what we were possibly losing with ‘JBo’ [Bohannon]. I knew I had to step up. I worked so hard this summer to be ready for this moment. Also, to be mentally strong enough to be in that role, a step up for me, which I’m continuing to work on, being a better leader when we get in the tough moments."