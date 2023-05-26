LSU women’s basketball, star Angel Reese celebrate national championship at White House

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden hosted the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball champions at separate events Friday, and his wife, Jill, joined the celebration for LSU’s women’s team.

After the Tigers beat Iowa for the title in April in a game the first lady attended, she caused an uproar by suggesting that the Hawkeyes also come to the White House.

LSU star Angel Reese, a Randallstown native, St. Frances graduate and Maryland transfer, called the idea “A JOKE” and said she would prefer to visit with former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, instead. The LSU team largely is Black, while Iowa’s top player, Caitlin Clark, is white, as are most of her teammates.

Nothing came of the first lady’s idea and only the Tigers were invited. Reese ultimately said she would not skip the White House visit.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are presented with jerseys by LSU women's basketball team captains Angel Reese, right, and Emily Ward, left, during an event to honor the 2023 national championship team at the White House on Friday. (Evan Vucci/AP)

“I’m a team player,” Reese said. “I’m going to do what’s best for the team.” Reese and Emily Ward, both team captains, presented team jerseys to Biden and the first lady, and Reese and Jill Biden shared a hug.

“In this room, I see the absolute best of the best,” Jill Biden said.

Joe Biden also was welcoming the UConn’s men’s championship team later Friday at a separate White House event. The Huskies won their fifth national title by defeating San Diego State, 76-59, in April.

Reese’s cousin, Jordan Hawkins, played a key role for UConn, and Biden joked that he would take Reese in a game of one-on-one between the two Maryland natives.

“I’ll put my money on you, kid,” he said.