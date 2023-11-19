Devan Sapp’s career game sparks UMBC men’s basketball to 94-79 win over Loyola Maryland

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Among his teammates on the UMBC men’s basketball team, Devan Sapp is tied for second in tenure despite being with the program for only two years. That maturity has been helpful for Sapp when he talks to the team’s six freshmen.

“I think I bring an older mentality to the team,” he said. “I’m able to talk to the freshmen and just give some advice here and there with the different struggles and experiences that I’ve had.”

Advertisement

In his fifth game as a full-time starter, Sapp demonstrated just how much he has learned. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound shooting guard erupted for career highs in both points (18) and rebounds (seven) to propel the host Retrievers to a 94-79 victory over Loyola Maryland on Sunday afternoon before an announced 1,183 at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Catonsville.

Sapp, whose previous career bests were 10 points and six rebounds, is one of a group of returning players who are making their presence felt this season for UMBC (3-2), which has won three in a row after opening the year with back-to-back setbacks to Louisville and Marist.

Advertisement

Sophomore point guard Dion Brown entered the game tied for the team lead in scoring at 15.5 points per game and amassed nine points, 10 rebounds and four assists Sunday. Freshman backup point guard Ace Valentine, a Baltimore native and Mount Saint Joseph graduate, chipped in eight points, three rebounds and three assists, and freshman shooting guard Ashton Reese scored eight points.

Sapp eclipsed his career high in the first half when he converted all four of his shots, including all three from behind the 3-point arc, into 11 points. Although he had totaled just five points in his previous three starts, Sapp said he was encouraged by his coaches.

“My coaches just tell me to trust in my shot and play off my shot, and they’re going to fall,” he said. “Last couple games, they really haven’t been hitting, but the coaches have instilled confidence in me to just keep playing, make the simple plays, and play within myself.”

Sapp’s outing was encouraging for coach Jim Ferry, who lost all five starters from last year’s team that went 18-14 overall and 8-8 in the America East Conference and key reserve Matteo Picarelli, who departed for Temple in the offseason.

“Didn’t play much last year, but Devan has really come in with a great mindset this year — not that he didn’t last year,” Ferry said. “But he’s keeping things simple. He’s in the gym every day. He’s had great shots. He just missed them. It was just a matter of time.

“It’s the other things that he’s doing better. He’s defending significantly more with discipline. He’s rebounding the basketball for us. He’s really becoming a whole basketball player.”

The Retrievers still rely on transfers. Graduate student power forward Khydarius Smith, who played at USC Upstate a year ago, tied Sapp with 18 points and added four rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Junior shooting guard Marcus Banks Jr., an Odessa College transfer, compiled 13 points, five rebounds and three assists, and junior shooting guard Marlon Short, a Stanislaus State transfer, finished with six points, four rebounds and three assists.

“We’ve got a lot of experience,” Smith said of him and his fellow transfers. “We’ve been through a long journey. Just keeping everybody on the same page day in and day out.”

Advertisement

UMBC found its chemistry in the second half, exploding for 59 points. The offense shot 59% (23 of 39) from the field, including 62.5% (5 of 8) from 3-point range.

The 94 points are the most the Retrievers have scored since Nov. 30, 2022, when that squad blasted Coppin State, 109-82. They have scored 84 points or more in four of their five games except for a 65-59 loss to Marist — and even that was an aberration to Ferry.

“When we share the basketball and when we have a balanced scoresheet like this, we can score points. It’s when we get a little stagnant where we struggle or when we take quick shots,” he said. “There’s a difference between playing with pace and taking fast shots.”

Despite giving away a few inches to a taller Greyhounds squad Sunday, UMBC dominated the glass with a 51-34 rebounding advantage. The team turned 17 offensive boards into 21 second-chance points.

The turning point occurred midway through the second half. After Loyola (1-4) scored four straight points to shave a nine-point deficit to five at 61-56, the Retrievers embarked on a 17-5 run over a 4:49 span to enjoy a 78-61 advantage that would never be seriously threatened.

Sophomore point guard Dion Perry, a Baltimore native and Mount Carmel graduate, paced the Greyhounds with 18 points, four rebounds and four assists. Graduate student power forward Golden Dike racked up 15 points, six rebounds and two assists, and junior shooting guard D’Angelo Stines, a Columbia native and Mount Saint Joseph graduate who transferred from Old Dominion, scored 15 points.

Advertisement

But Loyola missed the services of junior power forward Milos Ilic, who was limited to two points and three rebounds in 13 minutes after picking up four fouls. Ilic had 12 points and nine rebounds in the team’s 66-51 loss to Marist on Saturday. The defense also gave up the most points in a game since Dec. 30, 2022, when that squad was trounced by Colgate, 101-67.

“I think in the second half, we had a stretch offensively where I think we kind of got out of character,” coach Tavaras Hardy said. “Took some quick shots, had some turnovers, and they’re explosive. They punished us for it.”

UMBC at Maryland

Tuesday, 7 p.m.

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: 105.7 FM

Advertisement

Loyola Maryland at Missouri

Saturday, noon

TV/stream: SEC Network/ESPN+