Loyola Maryland men’s basketball holds off Holy Cross, 73-69, to advance to Patriot League Tournament quarterfinals

The last time the Loyola Maryland men’s basketball team faced Holy Cross, the Greyhounds led by as many as 29 points in the second half before settling for a 22-point victory at home on Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, the Greyhounds were a bit more hospitable.

Advertisement

Loyola’s advantage didn’t get close to being that commanding, and the team in fact squandered a 16-point lead in the first half. But the Greyhounds never trailed and held off the visiting Crusaders long enough to secure a 73-69 win in a Patriot League Tournament first-round game at Reitz Arena.

The No. 8 seed Greyhounds improved to 13-19 and advanced to Thursday’s quarterfinal round, where they will meet top-seeded Colgate (23-8) at 7 p.m. The victory also marked their first in the postseason at home since Feb. 27, 2018, when that squad edged Army West Point, 82-79.

Advertisement

Loyola built identical 16-point leads at 28-12 with 5:24 left in the first half and 30-14 just 40 seconds later and enjoyed a 35-22 advantage at halftime.

But Holy Cross opened the second half on a 15-3 run that trimmed the deficit to 38-37 with 15:17 remaining. After graduate student shooting guard Jaylin Andrews hit a 3-pointer to end a 2:49 drought for the Greyhounds, the Crusaders scored four straight points to knot the score at 41 with 14:01 left — the game’s first tie since the opening tip-off.

Loyola responded on the play of freshman point guard Deon Perry. The Baltimore resident and Mount Carmel graduate scored his team’s next 10 points on a 3-pointer, a layup-and-one and a 3-pointer-and-one to give the Greyhounds a 51-42 advantage with 11:59 remaining.

Holy Cross clawed back to within two twice, with the last time occurring after junior shooting guard Bo Montgomery hit a 3-pointer from the left corner with 10 seconds left in regulation. But Perry converted two free throws, and graduate student shooting guard Kenneth Jones grabbed freshman point guard Will Batchelder’s missed 3-point attempt from the right wing to cement the victory.

Perry led all players in scoring with 25 points and added four assists. The performance continued a trend in which he has flourished against Patriot League competition.

Perry, who earned the conference’s Player and Rookie of the Week honors and was named to the All-Rookie Team on Monday, has averaged 14.2 points in 19 games against league opponents compared to his 7.8 average against nonconference teams. And in his last nine starts, he has raised that average to 19.4 points.

Andrews complemented Perry with 15 points and was one rebound shy of joining teammates Golden Dike and Alonso Faure in the double-digit rebound club. Dike, a senior power forward, grabbed a game-high 16 rebounds to go along with 11 points, and Faure, a junior power forward, hauled in 10 rebounds with four points and four assists.

Batchelder paced the Crusaders with 18 points. Montgomery contributed 17 points and a team-best five assists, and Gerrale Gates amassed 12 points and a team-high 14 rebounds. Junior shooting guard Joe Octave compiled 10 points and four rebounds.

Advertisement

But it wasn’t enough as Holy Cross (10-22) finished the season with four consecutive losses.

This story will be updated.

Patriot League quarterfinals

Loyola Maryland at Colgate

Thursday, 7 p.m.

Stream: ESPN+