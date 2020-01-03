“We lost three in a row last year to start,” Hardy recalled, alluding to setbacks at Lehigh and Lafayette before edging Army West Point. “So it feels good, but as I told these guys, you can’t let your high get too high and your lows get too low. It’s nice to get this win, but now we’ve got to go on the road and play two in a row [Lehigh on Sunday and Colgate on Wednesday]. So it’s one game at a time. But I’m happy we’re progressing.”