Loyola Maryland’s surprising run ends with 85-72 loss to Colgate in Patriot League men’s basketball final

The Loyola Maryland men’s basketball team lost to host Colgate, 85-72, on Sunday in the Patriot League championship game, falling short of its first NCAA tournament berth since 2012.
Tucker Richardson scored 17 points and conference Player of the Year Jordan Burns added 14 of his 16 points in the second half to lift the No. 2 seed Raiders (14-1), who will make their fourth NCAA tournament appearance and first since 2019.
Jaylin Andrews scored 20 points and Isaiah Hart added 11 for the Greyhounds (6-11), who trailed the entire game and shot just 5-for-22 (22.7%) from 3-point range. Santi Aldama was held to 13 points and seven rebounds, shooting 5-for-13 from the field and 1-for-5 from beyond the arc, after scoring a career-high 33 points in a semifinal win over Army. Cameron Spencer, who returned from hip surgery late in the season and scored 16 points against the Black Knights, finished with just four points on 1-for-6 shooting Sunday and fouled out late in the second half.
The Greyhounds also struggled from the free-throw line, making just nine of 16 attempts (56.3%). After holding opponents to 42.3% shooting during the season, Loyola allowed Colgate to shoot 52.5% from the field and 60.9% (14-for-23) from 3-point range.
Richardson hit four of his first five 3-point attempts in the first half and scored 15 points to lead the Raiders to an early lead, but Loyola hung around to trail by just five, 38-33, at halftime. A 3-pointer by Burns gave Colgate a 49-41 lead with 16:19 to go in the second half, igniting a 16-7 run that gave the Raiders a 65-48 lead with 10:27 remaining. Loyola could not pull back within single digits the rest of the way.
After becoming one of the last Division I programs to start its season Jan. 16, Loyola lost its first five games and entered the conference tournament 4-10. With Holy Cross forced to withdraw because of COVID-19 issues, the Greyhounds earned a berth to the quarterfinals, where they upset top-seeded Navy, 76-68. Aldama’s career night led to a 67-63 win against Army, giving Loyola its first appearance in the Patriot League final since joining the conference in 2013-14.