For Loyola Maryland women’s basketball’s Lex Therien and Koi Sims, rebounding is like ‘a WWE match’

Lex Therien, a 6-foot-1 power forward for the Loyola Maryland women’s basketball team, ended last season as one of the top rebounders in the country. This winter, she has some assistance.

Koi Sims, a 6-foot small forward transfer from Albany, has joined Therien to turn the Greyhounds (7-8, 2-2 Patriot League) into one of the top rebounding teams in the conference. They rank second in the Patriot League in rebounding margin at plus-4.8 per game and in offensive rebounds at 11.5 per game.

Individually, Therien and Sims — both sophomores — have made their presence known on the boards, ranking fourth (9.6 rebounds per game) and fifth (8.9), respectively, in the league. They also rank among the nation’s best with Therien tied for 34th and Sims tied for 56th.

Therien said adding Sims, a Glen Burnie resident and Archbishop Spalding graduate, to the roster has helped Loyola gain an advantage on the boards.

Loyola Maryland's Lex Therien (45) leaps to grab a rebound during a game against UMBC earlier this season. (Larry French/Courtesy of Loyola University Maryland)

“She’s so athletic, probably one of the most athletic players I’ve ever played with,” she said. “I tell her this all the time: ‘You have a nose for the ball.’ Every time the ball comes down, you can find Koi there. Every time the ball goes up, she’s there getting the rebound. Adding Koi to that rebounding game has just been tremendous.”

Sims returned the favor, saying she admires Therien’s strength in the paint.

“She’s so tough on the interior with getting balls and just powering up and making great finishes,” she said. “So it’s always nice to be accompanied by a player like that. She’s a fantastic player.”

The combined proficiency of Therien and Sims at rebounding is part of a concerted team effort to improve that area of the game. Coach Danielle O’Banion said she actively seeks players who can help their teammates gain extra possessions by battling for rebounds.

“You have to recruit people that are good at rebounding and emphasize it,” she said. “So I’m really excited that we’re rebounding the ball as well as we are, and now there’s some positive peer pressure for everybody else to rebound the ball because Alexa and Koi have set a high standard.”

Rebounds are such a point of emphasis that many of the Greyhounds’ practices begin with an exercise called “Colorado rebounding.” The drill begins with four players taking on four players to collect a missed shot by O’Banion or an assistant.

For every rebound the defense grabs, each side loses one player until the final round is a one-on-one exercise. But if the offense comes away with the rebound, each side adds one player.

O’Banion said the point of the drill is to refine the on-court communication players use to determine who to box out and challenge them to collect rebounds.

“It’s a great drill because you can’t hide,” she said. “So it’s improved our team’s ability to rebound.”

Rebounding is not for the faint of heart, and Loyola Maryland's Lex Therien (45) and Koi Sims have battle scars to prove it. (Larry French/Courtesy of Loyola University Maryland)

O’Banion noted that Therien and Sims have certain assets that lend to their rebounding prowess. Therien has become a fixture in the weight room and has increased her bench press from 45 to 155 pounds to hold her own against players taller than her.

“I definitely needed to get stronger because I realized last year that I just got away with playing with these bigger girls in our league,” said Therien, who was named the Patriot League Rookie of the Year after leading the conference in rebounds (10.9) and setting a school record in that department. “I realized that if I stayed that way, I was going to maybe fall behind. So I knew that staying in great shape and keeping up with the weight room was really important. And I can definitely tell this year because I’m not getting pushed around as much.”

Sims is a tireless worker in the weight room (she back squats 275 pounds) but also has one of the biggest vertical jumps on the team. That has helped her rank 17th in the country in offensive rebounds (3.9) and become one of only five players listed at 6 feet or shorter in the top 17 in that category.

“I just know that I need to sprint in when the defenses’ backs are turned and get that ball,” Sims said. “Being able to get an offensive rebound creates more possessions for the team, and that’s good. It’s all about chasing that ball down.”

“Of course, a rebound is always worth all of that pain because it’s just going to give your team that extra possession,” Loyola Maryland's Koi Sims (10) said. “I feel like it’s my favorite job on the court, even over scoring.” (Larry French/Courtesy of Loyola University Maryland)

Rebounding is not for the faint of heart, and Therien and Sims have battle scars to prove it. Therien said she no longer performs squats due to a bulging disc issue in her back, and Sims joked that her knees are always scabbed during the season due to court burn.

“I look at it as a WWE match,” Therien said. “You’re constantly battling with another person. I think being down there with other post players definitely takes a toll on your body.”

But both players agreed that the minor imperfections are worth it if they can grab the rebound.

“Of course, a rebound is always worth all of that pain because it’s just going to give your team that extra possession,” Sims said. “I feel like it’s my favorite job on the court, even over scoring.”

O’Banion described rebounding as a thankless job that the top rebounders grow to accept. But graduate student shooting guard Taleah Dixon said she and her teammates always appreciate the labor harvested by Therien and Sims.

“I think there’s a lot of grit to them,” said Dixon, a Baltimore resident and McDonogh graduate. “They’re just determined to go in and get a rebound. We have our guards to go in to get rebounds, but it’s mainly been those two holding us down on the boards.”

Bucknell at Loyola Maryland

Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Stream: ESPN+