Former Coppin State men’s basketball player Larry Stewart eager in return to program as coach: ‘This is home for me’

The last time Larry Stewart played for the Coppin State men’s basketball team, home games were played at the Coppin Center, not the Physical Education Complex Arena.

Another on-campus building that did not exist during Stewart’s days as a student was the Talon Center, which was where Stewart was introduced Friday morning as the program’s eighth head coach.

“I’m looking forward to this opportunity,” said Stewart, a two-time Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Player of the Year in 1990 and 1991 and a three-time All-Conference selection in 1989, 1990 and 1991 who is regarded as one of the greatest players in Eagles history. “I know it’s a tremendous blessing bestowed upon me and my family. I just can’t wait to get started to bring this team and bring this university and Coppin basketball back to where it belongs.”

Stewart’s debut was enthusiastically welcomed by about 50 alumni and boosters who filled the second-floor atrium in the Talon Center. Among those in attendance was Bowie State coach Darrell Brooks, who had hired Stewart to be an associate head coach for four of the six seasons the pair spent together from 2009 to 2015.

“Honestly, it’s like seeing my son,” Brooks said. “I’m just so happy for him and his family. He deserves this. He’s earned it, he’s paid his dues, and he’s really ready.”

Under the tutelage of legendary coach Ronald L. “Fang” Mitchell, Stewart is still the only player in school history to amass 1,000 career points and rebounds. He joined Joe Pace as the two Coppin State players who made it to the NBA.

Despite going undrafted in 1991, Stewart joined the Washington Bullets and averaged 10.4 points and 5.9 rebounds as a rookie season, becoming the first undrafted player in league history to earn a spot on the NBA All-Rookie Team. He also played for the Vancouver Grizzlies and Seattle SuperSonics.

Larry Stewart, a former Coppin State men's basketball player, was introduced Friday as the Eagles' new coach. “This is home for me,” Stewart, 54, said. “This is my dream job, and the timing is just right. So why not?" (JOEY GARDNER/Coppin State University)

Besides his time at Bowie State, Stewart served as an assistant coach at Morgan State from 2015 to 2019 and 2022-23 and an assistant coach at UMES in 2019-20 and associate head coach in 2020-21. With the Bears, he helped Tiwian Kendley and Phillip Carr receive three All-MEAC first-team honors with Carr being named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2017.

“This is home for me,” Stewart, 54, said. “This is my dream job, and the timing is just right. So why not? I’ve always been blessed with a lot of different things, and I’m just looking forward to the blessing that God has opened the door for me.”

When Juan Dixon — who compiled a 51-131 overall record and a 37-51 mark in the MEAC in six years — was fired March 15, Stewart reached out to peers like Brooks and Morgan State coach Kevin Broadus for advice. Broadus, who told Stewart to go “all-in” during the interview process, said the Eagles made the right choice.

“He is Coppin,” Broadus said. “He started this with Coach Mitchell. He put them on the map. They kept passing him and passing him. So give that opportunity to a young man who wore that jersey, gave blood, sweat and tears, and has been through it. And he’s ready.”

Since Coppin State’s last MEAC Tournament championship in 2008, the program has enjoyed just four winning seasons in the conference and only one since 2012. During his opening remarks, athletic director Derek Carter said he shares a passion with Stewart to help revive the team.

“His vision and mine, we’re in sync, we’re on the same page,” he said. “We’re all committed to doing the right things to bring basketball to the forefront. Our men’s basketball program is our signature program, and we have to get it back to where everyone in this room knows where they are capable of reaching.”

University president Dr. Anthony Jenkins asked Stewart if he is still 6 feet 9, which the latter confirmed.

“This can be heavy,” Jenkins conceded. “At the end of the day, I know you can flourish … I want you to do great things. I want you to make sure that Eagle Nation soars as it once did. I want you to know that the entire campus community is riding with you. We are excited about your return to Coppin.”

Stewart said any high expectations don’t unnerve him.

“I love pressure,” he said. “I’ve been blessed with the will to be the best. I love this game. I’ve just been blessed with the desire to be of service. So there’s no pressure. It’s basketball. It’s something I’m used to. So I welcome the challenge. It’s a very tough league. Winning is not easy. Everyone thinks it’s easy, but it’s very hard to do. So I feel like I’m up to that challenge already.”

A handful of players attended Stewart’s conference and introduced themselves afterwards. Stewart said he wants to instill an uptempo, high-energy style on the floor, and Brooks said his former Bowie State assistant will mold the team according to his vision.

“They will always be prepared, and I think he’s going to have guys that are tough, and he’s going to make them tougher, more disciplined, more together, and those three things are what championship teams possess,” Brooks said. “I think his positivity and his ability to teach the game and to teach life as well, I think that’s what they’re going to get here.”

Broadus said Stewart also has a way of connecting to his players, some of whom may be unfamiliar with his NBA background.

“He was a good player, but you would never know because of the humbleness that he had,” Broadus said. “Look at all the love you have here in this room. You don’t always have that because a lot of times, there’s jealousy and whatever. But everyone genuinely loves this guy because he’s a humble guy.”

Stewart preached patience as he attempts to restock a roster that graduated six players and lost another to the transfer portal. But he said he is eager to get to work.

“The opportunity is tremendous,” he said. “I’m just happy and hopeful that I can be a part of it. … Just looking forward to being a part of it and hoping we can put up a couple more buildings.”