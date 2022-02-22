Kylie Kornegay-Lucas notched a triple-double off the bench. Now the Towson women’s basketball transfer is ready for more.

Kylie Kornegay-Lucas is hungry.
The redshirt sophomore guard is eager to help the Towson women’s basketball program capture its first Colonial Athletic Association regular-season title in school history and only its second tournament championship. She is keen on converting the potential that made her a Virginia commit into reality.
But most of all, Kornegay-Lucas is just hungry.
Among the Tigers, she is known as “Snacks” for her voracious appetite for candy, which she consumes during games and practices. Her current favorites are Jolly Ranchers, but have included Lifesavers, Starbursts and gummy straws in the past.
“I tend to snack a lot on the sideline, on the bench,” she admitted. “Pretty much any chance I get, I’m snacking. So they started to call me ‘Snacks.’”
Junior point guard Aleah Nelson recalled missing a game at UNC Wilmington on March 5 due to a concussion and watching Kornegay-Lucas furtively eat candy from a Gatorade cup during the game.
“She really figured out how to make it look like she was drinking water when she was really chowing down on gummy worms,” Nelson marveled. “I was like, ‘OK, this is out of hand.’ It was just ridiculous.”
Snacking hasn’t prevented the 20-year-old Kornegay-Lucas from making an impact in her first competitive season at Towson (20-5, 11-3 CAA), which is enjoying a breakout season. As of Feb. 21, in just 15 games — none of which she started — she ranks fourth on the team in points at 9.3 per game and rebounds at 5.7, second in total assists with 61 and third in overall steals with 29.
In an 81-78 loss to Delaware on Feb. 9, Kornegay-Lucas became only the second player in the program’s Division I history to register a triple-double with 11 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. She joined Tanya Belair, who amassed 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals in a 57-52 win against Winthrop on Dec. 18, 1993.
Coach Diane Richardson said Kornegay-Lucas injects her teammates with a certain level of energy when she enters games off the bench.
“She keeps the tempo going, and I like that about her,” Richardson said, comparing Kornegay-Lucas to Wanisha Smith, who played for Richardson at Riverdale Baptist before moving to Duke and the WNBA’s Detroit Shock. “She can just change the pace of the game when she comes in, and to come off the bench and be able to do that is something special for us.”
Kornegay-Lucas’ journey to the Tigers has been a cross-country undertaking. The daughter of Air Force recruiter Heather Lucas-Baptiste, Kornegay-Lucas moved from her hometown of Murrieta, California, to Charlotte, North Carolina, where she spent three years as a middle schooler.
Kornegay-Lucas and her mother returned to California, settling in San Jose for her freshman year in high school before she crossed back to the East Coast for two years in Delaware. She then spent her senior year at New Hope Academy in Landover Hills.
“It was pretty big,” she said of changing addresses. “When I was younger, it was a big deal to me. But when I got older, I got used to it and adjusted quickly. It was never too hard since basketball brought me a lot of friends and my teammates were most of my friends. So basketball helped me adjust to a lot of the places that I went to.”
Kornegay-Lucas eventually committed to Virginia, playing two seasons for two-time Olympic gold medalist and nine-time WNBA All-Star Tina Thompson. But before the 2020-21 campaign, she elected to transfer, citing personal reasons.
Kornegay-Lucas said she bypassed Miami and some smaller programs to join Towson in the middle of the 2020-21 season after talking to Richardson. Richardson said she contacted former assistant coach and New Hope coach Sam Caldwell, but knew she wanted to land Kornegay-Lucas as soon as she landed in the transfer portal.
As successful as she has been this winter, Kornegay-Lucas has yet to crack the starting lineup. But that’s not a bad thing, according to her.
“I don’t really think like that,” she said. “My mindset is, when I am on the court, just do what I can do. I just want to help the team.”
As the backup point guard, Kornegay-Lucas frequently spells Nelson. But Richardson and associate head coach Zach Kancher like to put them on the court together where they can alternate between the point and shooting guard roles.
“We have a really good IQ for the game, and Coach Zach says he loves when he has two point guards that can not only pass, but also score,” said Nelson, a Baltimore resident and McDonogh graduate who leads the team in points per game (16.6) and overall assists (126). “So it’s fun to play with her. Most of the time, before she could play, I was the one running down and dishing passes. But now with her taking up the ball up the court, I’m able to spot up and shoot my three, and it’s only just helping my game and helping us score even better because we now have somebody else who has just as good — if not better — court vision.”
Kornegay-Lucas ranks second among the Tigers in shooting percentage (.429), but she said she prefers to open up the perimeter for Nelson, who has converted 37.2% of her 3-point attempts.
“She’s very consistent on the three,” she said of Nelson. “So when we really need a three, we will communicate, and I will try to find her in the open. I’ll drive and try to kick it out to her for the three.”
Richardson said she prizes Kornegay-Lucas’ versatility to play point or shooting guard — and small forward in a pinch — and be a force on offense and defense.
“That comes with the basketball IQ, knowing when she can take someone off the dribble, knowing how the defense is playing her, knowing how the defense is playing her teammates,” she said. “She can get them the ball. And she’s so competitive, too, that she will rebound the ball from a guard position. So she’s touching every spot on the stat sheet.”
That flexibility proved crucial in Kornegay-Lucas amassing that triple-double against Delaware earlier this month. She said she was unaware she had earned her triple-double until after the game when Richardson and Kancher informed her.
The feat was encouraging but left Kornegay-Lucas yearning for more.
“Even though this was my first triple-double [in college], I definitely think I’m capable of getting another triple-double,” she said.
Nelson said Kornegay-Lucas could start anywhere. But she is glad Kornegay-Lucas is her teammate instead of her opponent.
“She has all of that balled-up energy, and now she’s coming in, and she’s another weapon,” Nelson said. “Teams are like, ‘OK, we know their starting five can score.’ And then bam, out comes [sophomore guard Tarriyonna Gary], out comes [junior guard] Ryann Evans, out comes Kylie, and those are other people they have to worry about. So it doesn’t really matter if she starts or not. It doesn’t matter if any of us start or not. We know that we’re going to play and that we’re going to make an impact.”
Kornegay-Lucas credited the coaches with helping her hone her skills during the offseason. She acknowledged that winning the CAA’s Sixth Player of the Year award would be validation for her work.
“It feels so unreal,” she said. “It’s been a long journey. So I’m just very grateful for it all.”
TOWSON@HOFSTRA
Friday, 7 p.m.
Latest College Basketball
Stream: FloHoops.com