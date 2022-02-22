Kylie Kornegay-Lucas notched a triple-double off the bench. Now the Towson women’s basketball transfer is ready for more.

“We have a really good IQ for the game, and Coach Zach says he loves when he has two point guards that can not only pass, but also score,” said Nelson, a Baltimore resident and McDonogh graduate who leads the team in points per game (16.6) and overall assists (126). “So it’s fun to play with her. Most of the time, before she could play, I was the one running down and dishing passes. But now with her taking up the ball up the court, I’m able to spot up and shoot my three, and it’s only just helping my game and helping us score even better because we now have somebody else who has just as good — if not better — court vision.”