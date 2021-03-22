Former Seton Keough and Mt. Hebron standouts boost Drexel into NCAA tourney

Drexel’s Kayla Bacon and Amy Mallon crafted their on-court skills in the suburbs of Baltimore. Now, the player-coach duo are headed to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament with Drexel.
Bacon began her high school basketball career at St. Timothy’s in Stevenson, Maryland, before ending her career at the now-closed Seton Keough, graduating in 2017. Since arriving at Drexel in the fall of the same year, Bacon has an 88-32 (.733%) winning record. The Dragons were upset in her first two seasons in the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament and they weren’t afforded the opportunity to receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, due to the cancellation of the season.
Now, Bacon is soaking in the pomp and circumstance of Drexel’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2009.
“It’s really just incredible,” Bacon said. “It’s a moment that I feel that all college athletes dream of — getting to the tournament. To be here is amazing. It’s no other words to describe it. The effort that we put in throughout the year to get to these end-of-the-season, postseason games, it’s just amazing to finally be here. Especially in my senior year.”
The senior guard had a career to remember at Seton Keough, capping off the school’s final year with a nomination as a McDonald’s All-American. She finished with over 1,000 career points on the basketball team, played as a midfielder and goalkeeper on the soccer team and served as the starting catcher on the Gators softball team.
“I know a lot of Seton Keough graduates that took their careers to the next level — “Stix” [Aaliyah Wilson] at UMBC and Amber [Singletary] at Ole Miss,” Bacon said. “Just having people like them in my corner supporting me, encouraging me in knowing that I can make something out of my career. Going to the tournament just means a lot. I was one of the last to graduate from Seton Keough. So, I know that I have the ability to make that name go forward and that Seton Keough has produced some great basketball players.”
Mallon had a storied career of her own as a high school basketball player. Mallon scored over 1,000 points at Mt. Hebron, leading to her entry into both her alma mater and Howard County’s sports halls of fame. Her playing career at Richmond (1988-1991) was just as impressive, winning back-to-back CAA championships in 1990 and 1991, making the NCAA Tournament and being selected to the all-conference team in the same seasons. She additionally made the CAA All-Defensive Team in 1991.
She went on to become a head coach at the collegiate level for Division III Rosemont (1994-1995), before making stops at Villanova (1995-1996) and St. Joe’s (1996-1997) as an assistant, before serving as the head coach at Episcopal Academy (1997-2004), a pre-kindergarten-12th grade school in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. After years of coaching, she became an assistant at Drexel from 2004-2020, before being promoted to head coach after previous coach Denise Dixon’s departure to Villanova.
Mallon often recruits players from the Baltimore area because she said she understands that they’ll play with the same toughness, grit and determination that she once played with.
“Obviously, growing up in Maryland and playing those teams — we played Seton Keough when I was in high school,” Mallon said. “I walked in the gym when I went to go see Kayla play and I was like, ‘I remember this gym.’ You get that great feeling of the history that we have and the kind of basketball in Maryland and the Baltimore area. Bringing that up to Philly, I think that there’s definitely [some similarities].
“We kid about it all of the time — me and my Maryland peeps and every year, we usually have a Maryland kid for my entire time here and I’m in my 16th year,” she continued. “That’s such a key success for our team — our players like Kayla who do bring that similar style. They bring it, but also something different. We say that you can’t have a team of all of the same players and that’s what I love about our team. You need something a little different and I like those players from Baltimore.”
Mallon’s Baltimore ties run deeply. While growing up, Mallon made regular visits to her grandparents’ house on St. Paul’s Street, where her father grew up. Her father’s business is still currently located on Belair Road to this day. Mallon would go work with her dad throughout her teenage years and after they completed their tasks, they’d head to Memorial Stadium to watch the Orioles play.
Her taste for Maryland food hasn’t faded away either. A team manager for Drexel is from Maryland and his father often brings the team a smorgasbord of Maryland delicacies — crab cakes, crabs and Berger Cookies.
“We’re all a little crazy — those Maryland people,” Mallon said. “We’ve always got a crazy story. That’s what I love about them.”
The connection between Bacon and Mallon goes beyond just being from the Baltimore area. Bacon may not be leading any of the stat lines for the Dragons, but she more than makes up for it with a consistent demeanor and pushing her teammates to strive for excellence. Her energy rubs off onto her teammates and coaches — especially Mallon — who feel her presence. That’s obvious from how much she smiles at practice.
While “not every player loves to be at practice,” according to Mallon, her senior guard brings the same attitude each day.
She has come up big in important moments, grabbing a game-sealing rebound against James Madison in the semifinals of the CAA Tournament. However, it’s the smaller moments that Mallon and Bacon share off of the court that make the difference.
“We got to my kids and she taught my kids a little dance. It’s called ‘The Bacon,’ a little shoulder shrug,” Mallon said. “I have twins — they’re 8 — Fiona, my daughter, loves the team. I would always crack up because she would do ‘The Bacon’ all of the time. Those are the things that you remember and take with you.”