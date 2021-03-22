Former Seton Keough and Mt. Hebron standouts boost Drexel into NCAA tourney

“We kid about it all of the time — me and my Maryland peeps and every year, we usually have a Maryland kid for my entire time here and I’m in my 16th year,” she continued. “That’s such a key success for our team — our players like Kayla who do bring that similar style. They bring it, but also something different. We say that you can’t have a team of all of the same players and that’s what I love about our team. You need something a little different and I like those players from Baltimore.”