Jim Phelan, one of the all-time winningest coaches in NCAA history at Mount St. Mary’s, dies

Nineteen of his teams reached the 20-win plateau, while just 10 have suffered losing records. Phelan led two NCAA Division I tournament teams and earned one National Invitation Tournament bid. In 1967, he was named the school’s athletics director. He served dual roles over the next 22 years, helping to lay the groundwork for the Mount’s move to Division I in 1988. Once the move was made, however, he resigned as AD to devote his full attention to the basketball program.