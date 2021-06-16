Jim Phelan, one of the all-time winningest coaches in NCAA history at Mount St. Mary’s, dies

Jim Phelan, who spent 49 years as the head men’s basketball coach at Mount St. Mary’s and is one of the all-time winningest coaches in NCAA history, has died, the school announced Wednesday. He was 92.
When he retired in 2003, only North Carolina’s Dean Smith, Kentucky’s Adolph Rupp and Winston-Salem’s Clarence Gaines had logged more victories than Phelan, who won 824 games at Mount St. Mary’s. Phelan currently ranks ninth on the all-time list in Division I men’s basketball history.
In the Northeast Conference championship game on March 1, 1999, Phelan became the fourth person to coach 800 college basketball victories, and led his team into its 16th NCAA basketball tournament.
A native of Philadelphia and a 1951 graduate of La Salle, Phelan left his hometown in 1954 to become head coach at Mount St. Mary’s College. Forty-nine years later, Phelan has guided 16 Mount teams to NCAA tournaments, including five trips to the Division II Final Four and the College Division national championship in 1962.
Nineteen of his teams reached the 20-win plateau, while just 10 have suffered losing records. Phelan led two NCAA Division I tournament teams and earned one National Invitation Tournament bid. In 1967, he was named the school’s athletics director. He served dual roles over the next 22 years, helping to lay the groundwork for the Mount’s move to Division I in 1988. Once the move was made, however, he resigned as AD to devote his full attention to the basketball program.
Phelan has been inducted into 12 different Hall of Fames, including the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame (2008), the Northeast Conference Hall of Fame (2010), the Mount St. Mary’s Sports Hall of Fame (1988), La Salle University Hall of Fame (1964), the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame (2010), the LaSalle College High School Hall of Fame (2010) and the Marine Corps Sports Hall of Fame (2010). He was honored with the Lapchick Character Award in 2011 at Madison Square Garden.
The court at the Mount’s Knott Arena is named “Jim Phelan Court”, while the NEC Coach of the Year Award and the CollegeInsider.com Coach of the Year Award are both named in his honor.
As a player at La Salle, Phelan made the All-Philadelphia team for three straight years. He then went into the Marine Corps and led the Marine Cagers from Quantico to the All-Marine Championship. He was named the Most Valuable Player in the Corps. After his discharge, Phelan played briefly with the Philadelphia Warriors of the NBA and the Pottstown Packers of the old Eastern League.
