Coppin State promotes Jermaine Woods to women’s basketball head coach

Coppin State announced Thursday that Jermaine Woods was promoted to head coach of the women’s basketball program.

Woods, who was the Eagles’ associate head coach for two seasons, succeeds Laura Harper, who was hired by Towson on April 21 to helm its women’s basketball team. Harper replaced Diane Richardson, who left the school April 5 to fill the head coaching vacancy at Temple.

“I am beyond thrilled for the opportunity to be the head coach of the Coppin State University Women’s Basketball team,” Woods said in a statement distributed by the school’s athletic department. “I am grateful and would like to thank President Dr. Anthony Jenkins and [athletic director] Mr. Derek Carter for entrusting me with our amazing student athletes. My goal is to cultivate a culture that produces great people, exceptional students, and championship athletes. We will continue to build a program that represents the vision of our University and athletic department.”

As a member of Harper’s staff, Woods helped the Eagles enjoy a successful bounce-back season. After going 2-13 in 2020-21 in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, they compiled a 15-13 record last winter that included a 9-5 mark in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and a school-record six victories against NCAA Division I nonconference opponents for their first winning season since 2013-14. Harper was named the league’s Coach of the Year.

“We are thrilled to transition Jermaine Woods to the role of Head Women’s Basketball Coach,” Carter said in the same statement. “He brings a wealth of experience, being an assistant coach at some outstanding programs and he’s obviously familiar with our current program. He understands the expectations of our athletic department and we are excited for him to assume this leadership role at Coppin State University.”

Before arriving in Baltimore in 2020, Woods was an assistant coach and recruiter at Virginia Tech from 2013 to 2015, Old Dominion from 2015 to 2017, and Wake Forest from 2017 to 2020.

Woods spent most of his playing career at Christopher Newport where he set program record for 3-pointers in a game, in a single season, and in a career and left school ranked 10th in all-time scoring. He was named the Newcomer of the Year, tournament’s Most Valuable Player, and first-team selection by the Dixie Conference, a D3hoops.com All American, and a two-time All-South Region choice.