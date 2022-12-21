Depleted Coppin State men’s basketball outlasts James Madison, 107-100, in double overtime

The Coppin State men’s basketball team is more than just one player.

The Eagles showed their depth as Justin Steers and Mike Hood helped them outlast visiting James Madison, 107-100, in double overtime Wednesday afternoon before an announced 3,378 at the Physical Education Complex Arena.

Redshirt senior point guard Sam Sessoms led all players with a game-high 28 points but fouled out with 32.8 seconds left in the first overtime. Redshirt sophomore shooting guard Nendah Tarke also left the game with severe cramps in his left calf with 9:25 left in the second half after recording 13 points, eight rebounds, five steals and three assists.

That opened the door for Steers and Hood.

Steers, a redshirt senior small forward, scored eight of his 22 points in the second overtime, and Hood, a redshirt senior shooting guard, added seven of his 23 points in the first and second extra frames to help Coppin State (5-9) end a three-game losing streak. The team won for only the second time in its last nine games.

The Eagles finished with three players scoring at least 20 points for the the first time since Jan. 20, 2018, when Lamar Morgan scored 24, Karonn Davis added 22 and Chad Andrews-Fulton chipped in 21 in an 80-73 overtime win against Morgan State.

“We just stayed locked in for whatever test we faced, and that was one of the tests,” said Steers, who recorded a game-high five blocks, six rebounds and three steals. “Our best player fouled out of the game, but we can’t dwell on it. We’ve got to stay ready and we’ve got to be ready to step up. My cap’s off to my teammates. We just stayed ready for when our number was called.”

The Eagles opened the game without one starter in senior power forward Justin Winston and one key reserve in sophomore point guard Gregory Spurlock. When redshirt sophomore shooting guard Isaiah Gross left the game with an unspecified injury with 6:07 left in regulation, that left only three players on the bench.

When Sessoms, who entered the game ranked fourth in the country in scoring at 23.7 points per game, picked up his fifth foul, the score was knotted at 91. Redshirt junior forward Julien Wooden knocked down one of two free throws to give the Dukes (9-4) a 92-91 lead before Hood drained a 3-pointer in front of the scorer’s table with 21 seconds remaining.

In the second overtime, Steers scored six consecutive points on a pair of layups and two free throws to give Coppin State a 103-97 advantage that it would not relinquish.

“Once Nendah went out, it’s kind of hard to replace Nendah. And [Isaiah’s] an energy guy,” said Sessoms, who had five assists, five steals and two rebounds. “But the coaches do a good job of putting us in the right positions in practice. We have all guards. So we can plug people in our lineups, but it was tough. They came back when Nendah went down, but Justin and Mike stepped and propelled us to the win.”

The Eagles’ victory masked what could have been an epic collapse. They closed out the final 6:39 of the first half on a 28-8 run that gave them a 47-31 advantage at halftime.

But James Madison refused to concede, drawing within 52-50 with 10:36 left in the second half. After Coppin State took a 75-65 lead with 1:47 remaining in regulation, the Dukes outscored the Eagles 15-5, including 7-0 in the last 23 seconds, to send the game to overtime.

Coppin State coach Juan Dixon accepted the blame for allowing James Madison’s frenzied comeback.

“That starts with me,” he said. “Of course, someone sucked the air out of me, too. But I huddled the guys, and I said, ‘Guys, think about it this way, we got a stop, they didn’t score at the end of regulation, and now we’ve got five more minutes to play basketball. Smile.’ So I made everybody smile and said, ‘Guys, let’s have good energy. We’ve just got to continue to make enough plays to be in position to win the game,’ and we did.”

The Dukes also had four players score in double figures. Graduate student power forward Alonzo Sule led the team with 21 points and five rebounds, and graduate student shooting guard Takal Molson compiled 18 points and 10 rebounds. Redshirt sophomore small forward Terrence Edwards had 17 points and six rebounds, and redshirt senior point guard Vado Morse, a Mount St. Mary’s transfer, finished with 15 points, four assists and four rebounds.

But coach Mark Byington noted that the offense had a tough time finding its rhythm, especially from 3-point range where the team shot just 20.7% (6-for-29).

“I thought we were taking too many [3-pointers],” he said. “We shot great from 2-point [range]. So we had to try to re-establish the inside. I’ve got to do a better job of this, but I felt like our guys, because [the Eagles] were making threes, felt like we had to match it. They were making tough shots sometimes, and I think we got out of character and tried to do too much and forced too much. Sometimes with things like that, you have to stay the course.”

Wednesday’s game was tabbed as an Education Game with about 3,000 elementary and middle school students from Baltimore City and County in attendance. Tip-off was delayed more than 35 minutes due to officials not showing up in time.

Dixon praised Byington and his team for rolling with the punches.

“I apologized to JMU, the staff, the players for inconveniencing those guys,” he said. “They were a great sport about it. We couldn’t have gotten this game done without them, and I appreciate the refs actually rushing to get here and officiating a great game.”

Coppin State at George Mason

Friday, 4 p.m.

Stream: ESPN+