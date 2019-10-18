Maryland fans’ hopes of seeing Baltimore native Isaiah Todd return to his home state for his college basketball career were dashed in August. Instead, Todd’s Thursday commitment announcement means the Terps will have to face the five-star forward at least once a year before he makes a professional jump.
Todd — who attends Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, North Carolina, but lived in Baltimore until middle school — committed to the University of Michigan on Thursday as part of the Wolverines’ 2020 class. 247Sports’ composite rankings have Todd as the No. 12 overall recruit and second-ranked power forward in the class of 2020. Todd was ESPN’s No. 1 overall recruit in the class entering his sophomore year at John Marshall High in Richmond, Virginia.
Todd had 22 scholarship offers, per 247Sports. In April, he parsed that list down to 10 schools, with Maryland making the cut that also included North Carolina, Kentucky, Kansas and Memphis, all four of which made Todd’s final five. Michigan was absent from Todd’s top 10, but new coach Juwan Howard made a strong push over the summer and had the Wolverines in Todd’s top five when he released it in August.
Last week, Todd narrowed his choices to Kansas and Michigan before making Thursday’s selection. The 6-foot-10 forward’s verbal commitment is non-binding, and he can first sign a national letter of intent Nov. 13.