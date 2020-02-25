xml:space="preserve">
Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu first player in NCAA history to reach 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds

By
Associated Press
Feb 24, 2020 10:34 PM
STANFORD, Calif.
Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu during a game against UCLA Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu is the first player, man or woman, in NCAA history to reach 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds.

Ionescu hit the milestone on a defensive rebound with 1:47 remaining in the third quarter for the third-ranked Ducks against No. 3 Stanford on Monday night, only hours after she spoke at the memorial service for Kobe Bryant and daughter, Gianna, in Southern California.

Ionescu got to 1,000 assists in a win at UCLA on Feb. 14. She notched her NCAA-record 25th career triple-double at California on Friday night — also most in the men's or women's game. She came into Monday's game needing nine rebounds for the 1,000 mark.

Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry sat courtside for the second straight game to support Ionescu and women’s basketball.

