Towson men’s basketball ties program record for 16 threes in 78-66 win against Hofstra

Under coach Pat Skerry, the Towson men’s basketball program has been renowned for its physicality on defense and its gritty playing style.
The Tigers may have a new reputation: 3-point artists.
For the second time in as many months, Towson drained a school-record 16 3-pointers, and junior shooting guard Jason Gibson tied another school mark with eight 3-pointers in a 78-66 victory over visiting Hofstra Tuesday evening before an announced 918 at SECU Arena in Towson.
The Tigers — who won for the fifth time in their last six games to improve to 11-5 overall and 2-1 in the Colonial Athletic Association — set the record with 16 3-pointers in their 89-75 win against Coppin State on Dec. 11, racing past the previous mark of 14 established against UMBC in 2008. After converting 7-of-15 attempts in the first half, they hit 9-of-19 in the second.
“I think we’re capable,” said Skerry, who has helmed Towson for the past 11 seasons. “We had a couple bad nights the last couple games, but we got off some good shots. So I think that’s the key. It’s the intent and their willingness to pass the ball. We’ve got a lot of guys that can shoot, but when you can deliver the ball in time and on target and you’re willing to do it, this is when you can have nights like this.”
The Pride (9-7, 1-2) finished with just two fewer field goals (25) than the Tigers (27) but shot just 26.6% (8-of-28) behind the 3-point line compared to Towson’s 47.1% from long range.
Hofstra coach Speedy Claxton acknowledged that he was caught off-guard by the Tigers’ prowess from 3-point territory.
“Every time I looked up, they were hitting a three,” he said. “Typically, Towson doesn’t shoot the ball that well. Tonight, they did, and when you have a team hit 16 threes, it’s going to be hard to win that game.”
Much of the outburst was fueled by Gibson. With his eighth 3-pointer of the game with 1:55 left in regulation, the Severna Park resident tied the school record first set by Gary Neal against Georgia State in 2007 and matched by Gibson himself in that win at Coppin State.
Gibson, who established a career high in field goals in a single game with nine and finished with a game-high 26 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals, credited his teammates for finding him in gaps in the Pride’s perimeter defense.
“It was just my teammates giving me confidence, just telling me to keep shooting,” he said. “They kept telling me to re-load the gun, they kept telling me to keep shooting. So I was ready, I was ready to shoot. My guys found me, and I made a lot of open shots.”
Senior small forward Cam Holden, who tied junior power forward Charles Thompson for the game high in assists with five each (a career-best mark for Thompson), said finding Gibson made sense on a practical level.
“I just feel like as a team, we just played through the high guy,” said Holden, who also added 11 points and 10 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season. “Jason, he was Jason. We’ve got a bunch of unselfish guys. Even though I lead in rebounding and points, Jason was scoring, and I don’t mind giving him the open pass if I have a shot because that’s the way we play. And I feel like that’s part of our successful night. I got energy when he was scoring and seeing the joy when he was scoring because he hadn’t had a game besides Coppin that he was in rhythm. So, having more weapons on the court makes us a better team.”
In addition to Gibson and Holden, Towson got 12 points, four rebounds and four assists from redshirt junior shooting guard Nicolas Timberlake and nine points and eight rebounds from graduate student power forward Juwan Gray. Those contributions were significant because the team was forced to play without their top two points guards in graduate student Terry Nolan Jr., a Baltimore resident and Mount Carmel graduate dealing with a non-COVID-19-related chest illness, and freshman Rahdir Hicks, who is battling an upper-body ailment.
“Of course Terry’s an intricate piece to our team, but our mantra all year is, ‘We’re all we need, and we’re all we’ve got,’” Gray said. “Whatever we have come game time, that’s what we’re going to use to overcome the challenge of beating the other team.”
Junior shooting guard Aaron Estrada paced Hofstra with 24 points and four rebounds, and senior shooting guard Omar Silverio added 14 points, six rebounds and two steals. Like the Tigers, the Pride were shorthanded as graduate student shooting guard Zach Cooks, the team’s leading scorer at 16.1 points per game, was sidelined by an ankle injury.
Skerry was pleased that Towson’s defense limited Hofstra to 33.3% (11-of-33) shooting in the second half.
“You have to guard them, and I was proud of our effort in the second half,” he said. “But you’ve got to keep running good offense. We’re talking about guarding them, and we’re trying to guard them, but they’re good. So it’s not that easy to guard them.”
TOWSON@ELON
Saturday, 4 p.m.
Stream: FloHoops.com