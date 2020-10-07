Alum Candice Walker added to Loyola women’s basketball staff; Tom Pierce named executive director of Baltimore Municipal Golf Corporation

Candice Walker, a Loyola Maryland graduate who played in 117 games during her career with the Greyhounds, is returning to her alma mater as an assistant coach with the women’s basketball team.
A Baltimore native who prepped at Towson Catholic High School and was an All-Metro honoree by The Baltimore Sun in 2007, Walker has spent the last six seasons at the University of Massachusetts where she was an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.
Last year, Walker was a recipient of the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s prestigious Thirty Under 30 Award, Marriott Bonvoy & Morgan Stanley Global Sports, an honor that recognizes up-and-coming coaches at all levels of women’s basketball.
“While it is always rewarding to see a former player choose to go into coaching it is special when they return to their alma mater, and I am ecstatic to welcome Candice back to Loyola,” Loyola head coach Joe Logan said. "I was extremely proud, but not surprised, when Candice was chosen as one of the top 30 assistant coaches under 30. Her work ethic and drive has made her one of the top recruiters in the region, and being from Baltimore, I am happy that she will be coming home in more ways than one.
“I know she will be a role model and mentor not only to our team, but also to the community. Candice has the ability and passion to touch people’s lives, and I am excited to watch her build relationships and help our players grow on and off the basketball court! I am also very happy that our players will have someone with vast experiences to learn from.”
During her four seasons as an assistant coach at UMass — Walker was the program’s director of operations in 2015-16 — she has helped the Minutewomen improve from 9-21 in 2016-17 to the team’s first 20-win season (20-11) since 1995-96 a year ago.
Walker spent six seasons at Loyola, using two medical redshirts after injuries stalled a pair of seasons. She debuted in 2007-2008 after graduating from nearby Towson Catholic High School and was the first freshman to start at point guard for the Greyhounds since the 1991-92 season. She earned Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference All-Rookie recognition, starting all 30 games and setting a freshman record with 93 assists while averaging 8.2 points per game.
Over the course of her career, she played in 117 games, a mark that still ranks 10th in school history, while making 59 starts. She finished her career with 531 points, 222 rebounds, 214 steals and 78 steals.
Baltimore golf: Baltimore Municipal Golf Corporation, also known as Baltimore’s Classic Five, announced Monday that Tom Pierce has been named the organization’s executive director after a national search process. Pierce was the interim executive director since Jan. 1.
“We are very fortunate that the Baltimore Municipal Golf Corporation will continue to benefit from the experienced leadership of Tom Pierce,” said Larry Jennings, board chairman of BMGC and Senior Managing Director and Co-Founder of ValStone Partners. “Tom has been a vital part of BMGC since 2008 and, while the interim executive director, demonstrated the leadership qualities we are looking for to ensure the continued success of Baltimore’s golf courses.”
In his nine months as the interim executive director, Pierce was instrumental in the organization’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and leading BMGC through an infrastructure analysis and overhaul at the five municipal golf courses.
Pierce has also served as BMGC’s director of marketing since 2008, where he has developed the annual advertising and marketing campaigns that have introduced thousands of new golfers to Classic Five courses every year. Pierce was responsible for the creating the highly successful Baltimore Golf Week, featuring the Mayor’s Cup and developed and directed the “Afternoon and Annual Pass” programs which have proven to be very successful for BMGC.
Virtual walk: The Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s Chesapeake Bay Affiliate is hosting the Baltimore Virtual Team Hope Walk on Nov. 7. A virtual walk is a real walk, but on your terms: You get to choose your own course, you can walk in your driveway, local park, neighborhood, in your house, and even on treadmill.
Latest College Basketball
Team Hope is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising event. Go to chesapeakebay.hdsa.org/about/2020-baltimore-team-hope-walk for details.