Towson to host James Madison in CAA basketball opener

The 2020-21 conference schedule for the Towson University men’s basketball team was released by the Colonial Athletic Association.
The CAA will continue an 18-game league schedule but will have a different format this year. To assist with limiting travel and helping assist the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff, teams will play the same opponent at the same site on consecutive days. There will be one exception, when a team plays its designated travel partner; that weekend, each team will play one home game and one road game.
The CAA conference slate begins on Jan. 1 and is scheduled to conclude on Feb. 28. Games affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can potentially be made up during alternate dates. Towson will open its conference season, hosting James Madison on Jan. 2.
Last season, Towson finished 19-13 overall and 12-6 in conference play to earn the three seed in the CAA Tournament.
For the Towson’s full CAA schedule, go to towsontigers.com.
Loyola Hall of Fame: Loyola Maryland’s Athletics Hall of Fame Committee has selected eight individuals and one team to comprise the Class of 2020 induction group. Loyola plans to honor the class with a formal induction in the spring.
The 1997 Loyola women’s lacrosse team will become the third team enshrined in the Hall of Fame, commemorating the first squad in program history to reach the NCAA Championship Game.
Joe Boylan (director of athletics, 1991-2010), Brendan Fry ’96 (men’s lacrosse), Brandon Luckett ’96 M'98 (golf), John M. McConnell ’03 (men’s tennis), Cara (Mooney) McElderry ’97 M'99 (women’s soccer), Carolyn Pilkington Sklar ’04 (women’s tennis), Martin C. Pilsch, Jr., ’63 (men’s swimming and men’s lacrosse), and Charley Toomey ’90 (men’s lacrosse student-athlete and coach) are the eight honored individuals.
Maryland football: Terps senior offensive lineman Johnny Jordan is among the candidates on the preseason watch list for the Rimington Trophy, which is presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding center.
This marks Jordan’s second consecutive year being named to the watch list, one of only four Big Ten centers to earn a spot in back-to-back years.
Jordan has appeared in 23 games over his first three seasons as a Terp, starting 12 games at center. In 2019, Jordan started six games, helping Maryland set a program record by scoring 142 points in the first two games of the season in wins over Howard and No. 21 Syracuse.
New York Marathon: Two Baltimore-area Paralympians, Tatyana McFadden and Daniel Romanchuk, will be racing the Virtual TCS New York City Marathon on Oct. 25. With the in-person marathon canceled this year due to the pandemic, the virtual race is expected to have 25,000 registrants, including these two star Paralympians.
McFadden, a Wilde Lake graduate, is a 17-time Paralympic medalist and five-time New York City Marathon champion.
Daniel Romanchuk, a Carroll County native, is a U.S. Paralympian and two-time defending champion of the New York City Marathon wheelchair division. In 2018, he became the first American and youngest athlete ever to win the wheelchair division in New York at age 20.