Towson men’s basketball team to tip off season in Mohegan Sun ‘Bubbleville’

The Towson University men’s basketball team will start the 2020-21 season as part of the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut as one of the pods in “Bubbleville,” with the Tigers playing in three games from Nov. 25-27.
Towson is part of Bubbleville Pod Four and will play St. Bonaventure on Nov. 25, Rhode Island on Nov. 26 and Stephen F. Austin on Nov. 27. All times of games are to be announced. It’ll be the second all-time meeting with Stephen F. Austin and the first time Towson will play St. Bonaventure and URI.
“It is an exciting opportunity to participate at Mohegan against three high level postseason-caliber programs,” said Towson head coach Pat Skerry. “We appreciate our university and administration supporting our student-athletes not only for this event but throughout this time. The Basketball Hall of Fame and The Gazelle Group have done a great job putting this unique event together in a safe manner.”
The Mohegan Sun will house several events relocated and re-imagined due to COVID-19 and provides a controlled environment with teams and event staff adhering to tribal, government, and NCAA health and safety protocols and testing requirements.
The remainder of Towson’s nonconference schedule will be announced at a later date. Towson’s CAA schedule has been released and is available on Towsontigers.com.
Maryland football: Maryland will host No. 3 Ohio State on Nov. 14 at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium in a game that will kick at 3:30 p.m. and air on Big Ten Network, the conference announced on Monday.
The Terps (1-1) are coming off a 45-44 overtime victory over Minnesota this past Friday. Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa completed 26-of-35 passes for 394 yards and accounted for five touchdowns in the win. The sophomore earned Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors for his performance.
Maryland nearly upset Ohio State the last time the teams met inside Maryland Stadium in 2018. Despite running back Anthony McFarland Jr. rushing for 298 yards and a pair of touchdowns, the Buckeyes escaped with a narrow 52-51 overtime victory.
Maryland travels to Penn State (0-2) this Saturday for its Big Ten East opener. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network and the Maryland Sports Radio Network.