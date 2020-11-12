Towson’s Kionna Jeter named CAA’s Preseason Player of the Year for women’s basketball

Towson University women’s basketball redshirt senior Kionna Jeter has been named the Colonial Athletic Association Preseason Player of the Year. The Tigers were selected to finish third in the 2020 CAA Preseason Poll for the second consecutive year.
Jeter becomes the first player to receive the honor in Towson program history, coming off two straight years as an All-CAA First Team honoree. This is also her second career CAA Preseason All-Conference First Team honor.
The Spartanburg, South Carolina native returns to the court after averaging 18.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game, leading the conference in steals all season.
Maryland women’s basketball: Freshman Angel Reese (St. Frances) is one of 20 of the top small forwards in the nation named to the Cheryl Miller Award Watch List by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the WBCA.
Named after the three-time Naismith Player of the Year and Class of 1995 Hall of Famer, the annual award in its fourth year recognizes the top small forwards in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball.
Reese, a Baltimore native, is the No. 2 player in the country and top-ranked wing in this freshman class, according to ESPN. She is highest-ranked incoming recruit in program history.
Loyola men’s basketball: Loyola Maryland signed four players to National Letters of Intent — David Brown III, twins Milos and Veljko Ilic and Nick Marshall (River Hill).
Towson men’s basketball: Guard Zane Martin has been selected to the 2020-21 CAA Preseason All-Conference First Team. In addition, Towson is predicted to finish fourth in the CAA this season in the preseason poll, including four first-place votes.
Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball: Junior guard Damian Chong Qui was selected to the Preseason All-Northeast Conference Team while the Mount men’s basketball team tied for third in the annual NEC Preseason Coaches Poll.
Navy football: Navy senior cornerback Cameron Kinley is one of 12 finalists for the Campbell Trophy presented by Mazda. The Campbell Trophy, also known as the Academic Heisman, is college football’s premier scholar-athlete award.