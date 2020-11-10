Towson announces nonconference men’s basketball schedule

The Towson University men’s basketball team announced the remainder of its 2020-21 nonconference season with games set to begin in a couple of weeks.
Earlier, Towson announced that it would begin the 2020-21 campaign at the Mohegan Sun, playing three games as part of the “Bubbleville” Pod. The Tigers will play St. Bonaventure on Nov. 25, Rhode Island on Nov. 26 and Stephen F. Austin on Nov. 27.
The remainder of the nonconference schedule will consist of several local opponents, including four home games at SECU Arena.
All game times will be announced at a later date.
The men’s basketball team has its first home game on Dec. 3 vs. Baltimore rival Coppin State, the first of three games in five days. The Tigers take a short trek to Catonsville for a Dec. 5 game at UMBC, then return to SECU to rematch against George Washington on Dec. 7.
After a break for finals, Towson gets set for two more home games, hosting La Salle on Dec. 16 and crosstown-rival Morgan State on Dec. 19.
The nonconference schedule wraps up with a trip to Fairfax, Virginia, with a game between Towson and George Mason on Dec. 22.
Maryland football: After catching five passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns in Maryland’s 35-19 win at Penn State this past Saturday, Terps wide receiver Rakim Jarrett has been named Big Ten Freshman of the Week.
With his breakout performance, Jarrett became the first Maryland true freshman wide receiver to have two receiving touchdowns and more than 100 receiving yards in a game since Stefon Diggs in 2012. Jarrett’s 144 receiving yards are the third-most receiving yards by a freshman in a single game in school history.
Orioles donation: The Orioles announced the proceeds of the #F16HT T-shirt sales, created in support of infielder/outfielder Trey Mancini’s fight against colon cancer, have totaled more than $80,000 to benefit the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. Nearly 5,000 shirts were sold to fans across North America, with orders spanning 45 states, Washington D.C., and Canada. All net proceeds will benefit the Colorectal Cancer Alliance Patient and Family Support Services.