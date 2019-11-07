>> Jordan Wiley scored his first college goal in the 44th minute, as Loyola Maryland finished up the regular season with a 1-0 Patriot League victory over American at Ridley Athletic Complex. The Greyhounds (10-7-1, 7-2) finish tied with Lehigh (11-4-3, 6-0-3) for first place in the conference standings with 21 points apiece, becoming the first team in Patriot League men’s soccer history to earn regular season championships in three-consecutive seasons. Lehigh will be the No. 1 seed in the postseason tournament through its 1-0 victory over Loyola on Oct. 12. The Mountain Hawks secured the top spot tonight with a 1-1 home draw against Bucknell. The Greyhounds, as the No. 2 seed, receive a first-round bye and will host a conference semifinal at 7 p.m. next Tuesday.