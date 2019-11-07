Stanley Davis scored 14 points, David Syfax Jr. added 13 points and Morgan State made Kevin Broadus a winner in his first game as Bears men’s basketball coach with a 71-44 win over Central Pennsylvania on Wednesday night. Troy Baxter added 11 points and Sherwyn Devonish added 10 for the Bears. Morgan State never trailed and shot 47% with an 11-rebound advantage while forcing the Knights into 22 turnovers. Broadus was an assistant at Maryland last season. Marqel Wansley had 13 points and Deon Tabb 11 for the Knights, who shot just 32%.
More men’s college basketball: Omer Yurtseven and James Akinjo scored 20 points apiece and Georgetown closed the game with a 20-1 run to defeat Mount St. Mary’s 81-68 on Wednesday night in the season-opener for both teams. Mac McClung had 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting for Georgetown and Yurtseven, who was 7-for-9 shooting, grabbed 12 rebounds. Jalen Gibbs had 19 points for the Mountaineers. Vado Morse added 18 points.
>> Towson senior guard Brian Fobbs and Loyola Maryland senior guard Andrew Kostecka were among the 50 players named to the Lou Henson Award preseason watch list. The award is presented annually to the nation’s top Division I mid-major player. The 6-foot-5 Fobbs earned All-Colonial Athletic Association second team accolades last season after leading Towson in scoring with 17.5 points per game. Last year, Kostecka was named to the All-Patriot League first team after leading the conference in points (21.3) and steals (2.7) per game.
Minor League Golf Tour: Toks Pedro of Bowie overcame a triple bogey to earn his first victory on the Minor League Golf Tour with a 4-under par 68 at Sandhill Crane Golf Club. Pedro, 23, a Nigerian-American who played in every tournament over four years at Rutgers, tripled the par-4 sixth hole but fought back with birdies at Nos. 2, 7, 10, 13, 14, 15 and 18. He received $750 from the $3,590 purse, raising his career earnings to $2,803.74 since August, 2018.
Men’s college soccer: Senior Diego Manrique delivered Navy’s (12-3-1, 5-3-2 Patriot League) game-winning goal in the 82nd minute to seal a 1-0 victory over Lafayette (8-6-4, 4-3-2). With the win, the Midshipmen clinched the No. 3 seed in the Patriot League tournament. The Midshipmen now host No. 6-seeded Bucknell on Saturday at 1 p.m.
>> Jordan Wiley scored his first college goal in the 44th minute, as Loyola Maryland finished up the regular season with a 1-0 Patriot League victory over American at Ridley Athletic Complex. The Greyhounds (10-7-1, 7-2) finish tied with Lehigh (11-4-3, 6-0-3) for first place in the conference standings with 21 points apiece, becoming the first team in Patriot League men’s soccer history to earn regular season championships in three-consecutive seasons. Lehigh will be the No. 1 seed in the postseason tournament through its 1-0 victory over Loyola on Oct. 12. The Mountain Hawks secured the top spot tonight with a 1-1 home draw against Bucknell. The Greyhounds, as the No. 2 seed, receive a first-round bye and will host a conference semifinal at 7 p.m. next Tuesday.
>> Washington College coach Roy Dunshee was named the recipient of the Mike Berticelli Excellence in Coaching Education Award from the United Soccer Coaches. Dunshee, who just completed his eighth season as the coach of the Shoremen will receive his award at the annual Awards Banquet on Jan. 17 at the United Soccer Coaches Convention in Baltimore. Dunshee previously served as the coach at Severna Park, where he guided the Falcons to a 56-10-4 record and three regional championships in his four years.
>> St. Mary’s College of Maryland (12-6-2) fell, 3-1, to Mary Washington (13-3-3) in the Capital Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals. Jacob Breslauer scored for the Seahawks in the 41st minute.
Women’s college soccer: Stevenson had three players named to the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth All-Conference teams, including senior Brianna Christie who was named to the first team. In addition to Christie, seniors Marissa Inglisa and Rylie Patterson, and junior Keegan Caffrey received honorable mention.
College field hockey: Three members of the Big Ten champion Maryland squad (16-2) earned All-Big Ten honors. Senior Madison Maguire was named Offensive Player of the Year and junior Bodil Keus was voted Defensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive season by the league’s head coaches. Maguire, Keus and freshman Emma DeBerdine were named to the All-Big Ten first team. Maryland will take on either fourth-seeded Michigan (13-5) or fifth-seeded Penn State (6-11) on Friday at 4 p.m. in the Big Ten semifinals at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex.
Horse racing: The Stronach 5 returns Friday with a $100,000 guaranteed pool and races from Laurel Park, Gulfstream Park and Golden Gate Fields. The sequence begins at 4:10 p.m. at Laurel Park with a field of 14 claimers going 6 furlongs and will conclude less than an hour later with a dozen 2-year-old maiden fillies going a mile on the turf at Gulfstream.
Lecture series: Bowie State will present the Legacy Lecture Series featuring former Bowie State student-athletes and professional football players Douglas McNeill III and Delano Johnson. This event will be held Monday, Nov. 18, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the MLK Auditorium and admission is free. For more information, contact Dr. Marie Brown via email at mbrown@bowiestate.edu or call (301) 860-3571.