Digest (May 23): Former Poly basketball star Demetrius Mims transfers to Towson

Three days after adding former Southern California sophomore center Chinedu Victor Uyaelunmo, the Towson men’s basketball program welcomed another transfer in freshman swingman Demetrius Mims, who played at Poly. He appeared in 28 games at Long Beach State, averaging 1.1 points per game. He graduated from Poly as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,516 points and led the Engineers to back-to-back Class 3A state championships in 2017 and 2018.

-- Edward Lee

Arena Football League: The Baltimore Brigade announced that wide receiver Brandon Thompkins and linebacker Joe Goosby are both out indefinitely because of injuries. An MRI revealed a torn ACL in Thompkins’ right knee. He recently surpassed 8,000 career receiving yards. Goosby, an eight-year veteran, suffered a neck injury during Saturday night’s game. … Baltimore Brigade defensive back Nias Martin has been named Week 4’s Arena Football League Defensive Player of the Week. Martin recorded two interceptions, including the first pick-six of his AFL career, and three solo tackles against Atlantic City. The Brigade host the Philadelphia Soul on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Royal Farms Arena.

College football: The Military Bowl announced that its 12th annual game will kick off Friday, Dec. 27 at noon at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The game, between representatives of the Atlantic Coast Conference and the American Athletic Conference, will be televised on ESPN. Since moving to Annapolis in 2013, the bowl has played before an average stadium capacity of 96.2%.

Women’s pro soccer: The Washington Spirit signed forward Crystal Thomas. Thomas, who was originally signed by the Spirit in 2017, is rejoining the club after a stint with Valur in Iceland. The Georgetown grad was waived by the Spirit in 2017 after making one substitute appearance against the Houston Dash in which she attempted two shots.

College rowing: Recent Loyola Maryland graduate Rhys Schueren was named to the Academic All-Patriot League Women’s Rowing Team for the second year in a row. Schueren posted a 4.0 grade-point average during her final semester at Loyola and graduated with a 3.93 mark as a communication major.

Horse racing: Gama Racing Stable and Reynaldo Pinero’s Papal Law pressed a fast early pace set by Regal Image before taking over once straightened for home and holding off a trio of late challengers to win Thursday’s featured eighth race at Pimlico. Ridden by seven-pound apprentice Felix Pinero for trainer Robert Wolfe Jr., Papal Law ($78.50) ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:41.42 over a firm turf course for a three-quarter-length victory in the $45,000 second-level optional claiming allowance for 3-year-olds and up… . Jockey Trevor McCarthy picked up two wins Thursday aboard Speed Game ($2.40) in Race 1 and Mercilla ($7.80), a 3-year-old Arch filly making her North American debut for trainer Graham Motion, in Race 5.

Patriot League: Navy captured its sixth-consecutive Patriot League Presidents’ Cup, winning eight league championships during the 2018-19 academic year to lead the overall standings. The Midshipmen tied Boston University atop the women’s standings, while Army West Point claimed the men’s championship.

Navy accumulated 152.75 points with league titles in women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, women’s indoor track and field, men’s tennis, men’s and women’s outdoor track and field and women’s rowing. Army West Point finished second in the overall standings with 142.75. Loyola Maryland finished seventh with 74.5 points.

The Patriot League Presidents' Cup is awarded to the institution with the highest cumulative sports point total for their Patriot League standings in sponsored men's and women's sports. Points are awarded based upon a combination of an institution's regular-season and tournament finishes in each sport.

College administration: Jessica Wolverton, who coached the McDaniel volleyball team the past seven seasons, was named the Green Terror’s assistant director of athletics for sudent-athlete services.

College baseball: Mount St. Mary's senior Patrick Causa has been named the Northeast Conference Player of the Year. Causa and Myles Nicholson earned First Team All-NEC honors while Alex Kriss and Trey McGough were named Second Team All-NEC. Causa becomes the second Mountaineer since the Mount joined the NEC in 1989-90 to win NEC Player of the Year honors, joining Shane Eyler, who won the award in 2009.

Horse racing: Brad Cox edged Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen to claim the top prize in the Maryland Jockey Club’s $100,000 bonus program offered to trainers for their participation in stakes races over Preakness weekend at Pimlico Race Course. Cox led the way with 36 points, three more than two-time defending champion Asmussen, to earn a $50,000 bonus. In his Triple Crown race debut, Cox ran third and fourth, respectively, with Owendale and Warrior’s Charge in the 144th Preakness Stakes on May 18, won by War of Will.

-- From Sun staff and news services