Mount St. Mary’s clinches NEC women’s title; Loyola men to play in Patriot quarterfinals after cancellation | DIGEST

For the first time in 10 years, the Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball team secured a Northeast Conference regular-season title. The Mount (15-4, 14-2 NEC) clinched the top spot with a 56-43 victory over host Saint Francis (12-8, 10-4 NEC) on Monday.
The triumph marks the 10th regular-season crown for the program since they joined the NEC in 1989. That includes a run of seven straight from 1989-1996.
Rebecca Lee (Old Mill) pulled in nine rebounds to lead a strong defensive effort, and Michaela Harrison had five steals.
Offensive sparks came from Aryna Taylor, whose early first half success led to her tying a career-high with 19 points. Kendall Bresee grinded out 39 minutes of play and reached her season average of 15 points.
Before the Mount pursues their eighth tournament title and a trip to the NCAA tournament, they’ll have to wrap up the regular season. The last two games will make an impact on the tournament field as they travel to face Wagner on Thursday and Friday.
Mount St. Mary’s adds one more home contest, hosting the No. 4 seed in the NEC semifinals on March 10 in Emmitsburg.
Men’s College basketball: Due to a positive COVID-19 test within the College of Holy Cross men’s basketball program’s Tier 1 group, Loyola Maryland’s game against the Crusaders in the Patriot League Championships First Round scheduled for Wednesday night has been canceled.
The Greyhounds will play Navy in the quarterfinal round on Saturday, March 6.
>>Coppin State’s Anthony Tarke was named the MEAC Player of the Week.
Tarke averaged 23.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.5 steals as the Eagles won back-to-back games at Delaware State to clinch at least a share of the MEAC Northern Division Championship.
>>After scoring in double figures in three victories against Old Dominion Athletic Conference competition, Randolph-Macon senior Buzz Anthony (Archbishop Spalding) earned ODAC Player of the Week honors.
Anthony averaged 15.7 points in those wins. He hit 18 of 30 shots from the floor (60%), 9 for 12 on 3-pointers (75%) and 2 for 2 from the free throw line. Anthony averaged 7.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.7 steals in 30.0 minutes per contest.
Women’s college soccer: The first collegiate game for Towson’s Riley Melendez was a memorable one as she was selected as the Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Week.
Starting in goal against UMBC yesterday, Melendez made eight saves in a 0-0 scoreless draw for a shutout in her first collegiate game. It was the first shutout since Sept. 19, 2019 and the first time Towson opened the season with a shutout since 2010.
>>Mount St. Mary’s freshman Isabella Wendler was named the Northeast Conference Rookie of the Week. Wendler started her career by scoring two goals in the first five minutes of the Mount’s 6-1 win at Delaware State.
Men’s college soccer: Mount St. Mary’s senior Fela Osifeso was recognized as the NEC’s Player of the Month and freshman Alek Wroblewski earned Rookie of the Month.
Both players made an impact during the Mount’s game against La Salle on Feb. 25. Osifeso scored on a penalty in the second half, and assisted on Wroblewski’s goal in the first minutes of the contest. The goals were the first for each player in their careers.
Women’s college lacrosse: Loyola Maryland graduate student Meaghan Quinn was named Patriot League’s Women’s Lacrosse Defender of the Week. Quinn (Atholton) earned her first career weekly award after leading the Greyhounds in both ground balls (four) and caused turnovers (three) during last Wednesday’s nonconference matchup at Towson.
>>Navy’s Nicole Victory and Abbi Young were named Patriot League Attacker and Goalkeeper of the Week, respectively. The duo helped lead Navy to a 22-2 road win over George Washington on Saturday, improving the Midshipmen to 3-0.
Men’s college lacrosse: Navy junior Jacob Jarosz (Severn) was named the Patriot League Men’s Lacrosse Faceoff Specialist of the Week, while brother Jon Jarosz (Severn) earned Patriot League Rookie of the Week honors following Saturday’s 13-6 victory over Jacksonville.
College baseball: Coppin State’s Darren Hagan was named the MEAC Baseball Co-Rookie of the Week.
A freshman outfielder, Hagan hit .462 (6-of-13) with five RBI, two doubles and two runs scored last week. Hagan opened the week by matching a school-record with five base hits at Navy where he went 5-for-6 with five RBI, two runs and two doubles. It was the just ninth time that an Eagles player had recorded five hits in a single game.
College track and field: After a dominating performance in the Patriot League Indoor Challenge, the Navy track and field team swept the League’s weekly awards. Ashwin Briggs and Molly Mangan were Men’s and Women’s Track Athletes of the Week, while Caden Dailey and Sam Orie claimed the Men’s and Women’s Field Athletes of the Week. Jordan Payne and Annie Taylor claimed the Rookie of the Week honors.
College volleyball: Coppin State swept the MEAC Weekly Awards, highlighted by Salma Gonzalez being named the Conference Player of the Week. Chudear Tut was named the MEAC Rookie of the Week and Ashley Roman received Defensive Specialist of the Week while Kareemah Hopkins was selected as Co-Setter of the Week.