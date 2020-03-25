Terps’ Kaila Charles for finalist for All-America honors

Maryland women’s basketball senior Kaila Charles was named a regional finalist for the 2020 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America Team on Wednesday.
This marks the third straight year Charles was named a regional finalist. She is one of 10 players on the Region 4 team. Last season, Charles also earned All-America honors from the WBCA (honorable mention).
The selection committee will select the 10-member WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America team from these 52 candidates. The 2020 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America team will be announced April 2.
This year, Charles led the Terrapins with 14.3 points and 7.3 rebounds as they earned a record of 28-4 and won 17 straight games to end the season. Charles helped lead the Terps to their fifth Big Ten championship in six years and their fourth Big Ten Tournament title.
Men’s College Basketball: Johns Hopkins junior guard Conner Delaney added another All-America honor to his resume as he earned third team accolades from D3hoops.com.
Delaney was previously named a First Team All-American by the National Association of Basketball Coaches. He is the first player in program history to earn All-America honors from both organizations.
Delaney led Hopkins to a 24-4 season, the Centennial Conference Championship and a trip to the NCAA Tournament. He averaged 17.5 points, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals to lead the Blue Jays.
>> Randolph-Macon junior guard Buzz Anthony (Archbishop Spalding) was named All-America Second Team by D3hoops.com.
Anthony leads the nation in free throw percentage at 92.0. He has made 115 of 125 free throw attempts. Anthony is third in the country with two triple doubles. He is eighth with 187 total assists and 14th with 6.2 assists per contest. Anthony is 14th in assist/turnover ratio at 2.97. He leads the ODAC and is 14th in the country with 65 steals. Anthony tops the ODAC with 492 points and is sixth with 16.4 points per game. He is seventh in the conference in 3-point field-goal percentage at 39.0. Anthony is second on the team in rebounding with 5.7 per contest.