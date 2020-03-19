Maryland’s Kaila Charles named to AP’s All-America women’s basketball team

Patterson, who was also chosen as the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Pitcher of the Week, pitched the first five innings of a combined no-hitter of Lancaster Bible. The graduate student struck out five and did not walk a batter. It was the first no-hitter in program history. As a hitter, he appeared in three games, walking three times and scoring three runs in a win over Penn College. He drove in one run during the no-hit pitching performance for Hood (8-3).