Maryland’s Kaila Charles named to AP’s All-America women’s basketball team

Senior Kaila Charles of the Big Ten champion Maryland women’s basketball team earned Third Team All-America honors for the second straight year from the Associated Press on Thursday.
Charles led the Terps with 14.3 points and 7.3 rebounds as they earned a record of 28-4 and won 17 straight games to end the season. Charles helped lead the Terps to their fifth Big Ten championship in six years and their fourth Big Ten Tournament title.
Charles finished her career with 1,984 points, which is No. 6 on Maryland’s all-time list. She grabbed 930 career rebounds, which was also in the top 10 of the Terrapin record books. She started in every game of her career and tied Alyssa Thomas’ school record with 135 career starts.
Charles garnered unanimous All-Big Ten First Team honors for the second straight year as well. She was named a semifinalist for the Citizen Naismith Trophy earlier this month, as well as to the watch lists for the Wooden Award, the Wade Trophy, the Cheryl Miller Award and the Senior CLASS Award.
Last season, Charles also earned All-America honors from the WBCA (Honorable Mention) and the USBWA (Third Team).
>> Former Washington College player Claire Mattox, now an assistant coach with Cornell, was named a recipient of the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Thirty Under 30 award.
The WBCA Thirty Under 30 program was created to recognize 30 up-and-coming women’s basketball coaches age 30 and under at all levels of the game.
A four-year starter during her playing days at Washington College, Mattox was selected as a team captain as a senior and also earned a spot on the 2012 All-Centennial Conference Sportsmanship Team. While at Washington, she was selected to participate in the WBCA “So You Want To Be A Coach” program in 2014.
She graduated with a degree in Environmental Science and a minor in Biology and Creative Writing in 2014, then earned her MBA in Business Administration from Saint Mary in 2016.
Golf: Baltimore County Golf announced that it was closing its courses beginning Friday with a planned reopening April 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
College baseball: Hood’s Jordan Patterson was named to the D3baseball.com Team of the Week.
Patterson, who was also chosen as the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Pitcher of the Week, pitched the first five innings of a combined no-hitter of Lancaster Bible. The graduate student struck out five and did not walk a batter. It was the first no-hitter in program history. As a hitter, he appeared in three games, walking three times and scoring three runs in a win over Penn College. He drove in one run during the no-hit pitching performance for Hood (8-3).