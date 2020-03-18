Johns Hopkins’ Conner Delaney named DIII All-American

The honors continue to roll in for Johns Hopkins men’s basketball junior guard Conner Delaney, who was been named a First Team All-American by the National Association of Basketball Coaches.
Delaney is just the second player in program history to earn All-America honors from the NABC and is the first to garner first-team honors. The honor is the latest in a long line of accolades for the junior point guard — Centennial Conference Player of the Year, Centennial Conference Tournament MVP, NABC and D3hoops.com Middle Atlantic Player of the Year.
Delaney led Hopkins to a 24-4 season, the Centennial Conference Championship and a trip to the NCAA Tournament. The Blue Jays’ 24 wins are one shy of the school record and they were ranked as high as sixth this season.
Delaney averaged 17.5 points, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals to lead the Blue Jays. He is the first true point guard in JHU history to lead the team in all three categories. Delaney led the Centennial Conference in points (490), assists (136), field goals (179) and field goal attempts (373). He also ranked second in free throw attempts (129), third in steals (46) and fourth in free throws (87) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.0).
>>Randolph-Macon junior guard Buzz Anthony (Archbishop Spalding) has been voted to the NABC Coaches’ Division III All-America Second Team for the second straight year.
Anthony was previously named to the NABC All-South District First Team and the D3hoops.com All-South Region First Team. He earned a spot on the Top 25 watch list for the 2020 Bevo Francis Award, presented annually to the player who has had the finest overall season within Small College Basketball.
The ODAC Player of the Year, Anthony led the Yellow Jackets to a 28-2 overall record and 15-1 mark in conference play. R-MC captured both the ODAC regular-season and tournament titles. The third-ranked Yellow Jackets hosted the first two round of the NCAA Tournament, posting wins over Wesley and TCNJ. R-MC was scheduled to host No. 13 Yeshiva on March 13 in the Round of 16 before the NCAA cancelled all winter and spring championships.
Anthony leads the nation in free throw percentage at 92.0. He has made 115 of 125 free throw attempts. Anthony is third in the country with two triple-doubles. He is eighth with 187 total assists and 14th with 6.2 assists per contest. Anthony is 14th in assist/turnover ratio at 2.97. He leads the ODAC and is 14th in the country with 65 steals. Anthony tops the ODAC with 492 points and is sixth with 16.4 points per game. He is seventh in the conference in three-point field-goal percentage at 39.0. Anthony is second on the team in rebounding with 5.7 per contest.