Johns Hopkins’ Conner Delaney named DIII All-American

Anthony leads the nation in free throw percentage at 92.0. He has made 115 of 125 free throw attempts. Anthony is third in the country with two triple-doubles. He is eighth with 187 total assists and 14th with 6.2 assists per contest. Anthony is 14th in assist/turnover ratio at 2.97. He leads the ODAC and is 14th in the country with 65 steals. Anthony tops the ODAC with 492 points and is sixth with 16.4 points per game. He is seventh in the conference in three-point field-goal percentage at 39.0. Anthony is second on the team in rebounding with 5.7 per contest.