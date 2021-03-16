Mount St. Mary’s Chong Qui, Coppin’s Tarke named to All-District basketball team

The NEC’s Most Improved Player and a Third Team All-Conference selection last year, Chong Qui is averaging 15.1 points and an NEC-best 5.5 assists per game this year. He improved those numbers to 15.8 points and 5.9 assists in the Mount’s 16 NEC regular season contests. Chong Qui had 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the Mount’s 73-68 win over Bryant in the Northeast Conference Championship game and was selected to the NEC All-Tournament team.