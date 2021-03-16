Mount St. Mary’s Chong Qui, Coppin’s Tarke named to All-District basketball team

Mount St. Mary’s junior guard Damian Chong Qui and Coppin State forward Anthony Tarke were named First Team All-District 15 by the National Association of Basketball Coaches.
Damian Chong Qui (McDonogh) was named First Team All-Northeast Conference this season, becoming just the seventh Mountaineer to earn First Team All-NEC honors since the Mount joined the league in 1989-90.
The NEC’s Most Improved Player and a Third Team All-Conference selection last year, Chong Qui is averaging 15.1 points and an NEC-best 5.5 assists per game this year. He improved those numbers to 15.8 points and 5.9 assists in the Mount’s 16 NEC regular season contests. Chong Qui had 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the Mount’s 73-68 win over Bryant in the Northeast Conference Championship game and was selected to the NEC All-Tournament team.
Tarke was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year after leading the Eagles in virtually every category. Tarke averaged 16.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.9 blocks while shooting 47.3% from the floor, guiding Coppin to its first MEAC regular-season title since the 2003-04 season.
Morgan State’s Troy Baxter was named to the second team.
Women’s college lacrosse: Towson defender Erin Williams (Hereford) was named Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Week. Last week, the junior caused a career-best four turnovers and had a season-high three groundballs in Towson’s win over Georgetown on Saturday. Earlier in the week, she had a season-best three draw controls against Temple.
A three-year starter, Williams held Stony Brook All-American attacker Tayrn Ohlmiller to one assist on March 7.
>>Maryland Redshirt senior Lizzie Colson (Manchester Valley) was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after tallying three caused turnovers, five groundballs and six draw controls to lead the No. 8 Maryland women’s lacrosse team to a win at Johns Hopkins last week.
Men’s college lacrosse: Maryland’s Jared Bernhardt, Justin Shockey and Eric Malever were all named to the Big Ten Team of the Week. Bernhardt was named the league’s Offensive Player of the Week, Shockey was tabbed as the Specialist of the Week and Malever garnered Freshman of the Week honors. Johns Hopkins’ Jared Reinson was named the Defensive Player of the Week.
College baseball: Maryland junior shortstop Benjamin Cowles captured Big Ten Player of the Week honors. Cowles was sensational at the plate in Maryland’s series split vs. Rutgers over the weekend. The Newark, New York, native went 6-for-14 at the plate with five home runs and eight RBIs in four games.
College football: Salisbury junior superback Marcus Wilson was named to the D3football.com Team of the Week after SU’s 32-30 win over Wesley on Saturday in the final Route 13 Rivalry game. Wilson tallied 101 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries in the victory. Wilson averaged 5.9 yards per carry and had a long of 22 yards against Wesley.
Salisbury freshman linebacker Jimmy Celentano was named the NJAC Defensive Rookie of the Week.