UMBC men’s basketball falls to Vermont, 81-74, in America East semifinals

Everett Duncan scored 26 points, Stef Smith added 20 and Anthony Lamb had 19 to help host Vermont hold off UMBC, 81-74, in the semifinals of the America East Conference men’s basketball tournament Tuesday night, ending the Retrievers’ bid for an NCAA tournament berth.
R.J. Eytle-Rock scored 28 points, Brandon Horvath had 19 and L.J. Owens chipped in 13 for the Retrievers (16-17).
Vermont (26-7) will face Hartford (18-15) in the championship game Saturday at 11 a.m. for an automatic berth to the NCAA tournament.
>> AJ Cheeseman scored 19 points and Canaan Bartley had 17 points, but UMES (5-27) fell, 68-64, to Delaware State (6-25) in the opening round of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. Ahmad Frost made a 3-pointer to draw the Hawks within 65-64 with nine seconds left, but the Hornets made 3 of 4 free throws to win.
Women’s college basketball: Mya Thomas scored a game-high 21 points to lead UMES (9-21) to a 62-50 victory over Coppin State (3-26) in the opening round of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference women’s basketball tournament at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The Hawks will face Bethune-Cookman in Wednesday’s quarterfinal at noon. Jalynda Salley had 17 points for the Eagles.
>> Loyola Maryland junior forward Delaney Connolly was recognized as the Patriot League Women’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Connolly holds a 3.989 GPA as a chemistry major and business administration minor.
Boys lacrosse: Daniel Kelly and Mic Kelly each had three goals and three assists to lead host Calvert Hall (3-0) to an 18-3 victory over IMG Academy (Florida). The Cardinals will host St. John’s (D.C.) Friday at 7 p.m.
College baseball: Towson catcher Burke Camper was selected as the Colonial Athletic Association Baseball Rookie of the Week. Camper helped Towson win four of five games last week, including a weekend series victory over Lafayette. It is the first time Towson won four games in a calendar week since 2016. The freshman catcher/designated hitter earned three multi-hit and three multi-RBI games last week, combining to hit .375 with two doubles and nine RBI. He reached base four times in the victory over UMBC, hitting 2-for-3 with two walks, two doubles, two runs and four RBIs.
Men’s college lacrosse: Salisbury remains in the top spot in the latest Division III United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association Coaches Poll. Salisbury totaled 496 points in the poll and nabbed 22 first-place votes for the number-one spot. Tufts tallied 457 points for the second position with two first-place votes. Williams notched 454 points and a first-place vote while RIT collected 442 points for the third and fourth spots, respectively.
Women’s college lacrosse: Salisbury remained in the top 10 in the latest Division III Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association Coaches Poll. Salisbury totaled 473 points in the poll to sit seventh for the second week in a row. Middlebury remains at the top of the poll with 625 points and all 25 first-place votes. Tufts, Franklin & Marshall, Washington & Lee and Wesleyan all round out the top-five.