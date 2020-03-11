UMBC men’s basketball falls to Vermont, 81-74, in America East semifinals

College baseball: Towson catcher Burke Camper was selected as the Colonial Athletic Association Baseball Rookie of the Week. Camper helped Towson win four of five games last week, including a weekend series victory over Lafayette. It is the first time Towson won four games in a calendar week since 2016. The freshman catcher/designated hitter earned three multi-hit and three multi-RBI games last week, combining to hit .375 with two doubles and nine RBI. He reached base four times in the victory over UMBC, hitting 2-for-3 with two walks, two doubles, two runs and four RBIs.