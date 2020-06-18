Former Terps guard Serrel Smith Jr. transferring to East Tennessee State

Former Maryland guard Serrel Smith Jr., who entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this year, announced Wednesday on Twitter that he plans to join East Tennessee’s basketball program.
Smith, a rising junior, was a backup for the Terps the past two seasons who saw his playing time significantly reduced in 2019-20.
The four-star recruit of St. Petersburg, Florida, played in 27 games for the Terps, all off the bench, in a season that was shortened by the coronavirus pandemic. He average just 1.5 points in 7.7 minutes a game for the Big Ten champions.
He played a bigger role as a freshman when he played in all 34 games as a backup, averaging 12 minutes and 3.4 points a game.
Women’s college swimming: Graduate student Abbey Farmer (South River) and rising seniors Vanessa Esposito and Isabel Rayner were named as captains for UMBC next season.
Farmer, a freestyle and backstroke specialist, is a candidate for 2020 UMBC valedictorian who earned dual undergraduate degrees in health administration and policy and psychology in three years . She will attend graduate school at UMBC in public policy with a specialization in health policy and complete her fourth season of eligibility in the pool.