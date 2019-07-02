Incoming Terps basketball player Diamond Miller to play for U.S. in U19 World Cup

Incoming Maryland women’s basketball freshman Diamond Miller was named to USA Basketball's roster for the upcoming FIBA Under-19 World Cup in Bangkok, Thailand, from July 20-28.

The U.S. will play for its eighth gold medal in the 13-year-history of the event.

Miller previously helped the 2017 USA U16 National Team capture the FIBA Americas U16 Championship gold medal with a perfect 5-0 record in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She also was a finalist for the 2018 USA U17 World Cup Team and listed as an alternate to the 2019 USA U19 World Cup Team following team trials in May.

She was named the 2019 Gatorade New Jersey Player of the Year and was a 2019 WBCA and Naismith High School All-America honorable mention. She is part of Maryland's second straight top-five recruiting class.

Miller, a 6-foot-1 guard, and the U.S. team will train July 5-10 at the United States Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.

Following its Colorado Springs training, the U.S. team will travel to Tokyo, Japan, where it will practice and scrimmage against the Japan U19 National Team July 13-15. The USA has an additional three days of training and a pair of scrimmages in Bangkok against Argentina and Germany, July 17-19, before the FIBA U19 World Cup tips off July 20.

Maryland rising sophomore Taylor Mikesell was named to the 12-player roster 2019 USA Women's Pan American Games Team. Mikesell is the youngest player named to the team.

The team members will return to Colorado Springs for training camp July 23-Aug. 5, before competing in the women's basketball tournament at the 2019 Pan American Games from Aug. 6-10 in Lima, Peru.

Including Mikesell and Miller, 12 Terrapins have played for their respective national teams coach Brenda Frese, eight on U.S. national squads. Frese's Terrapins have won nine gold medals in international play.

College track and field: Coppin State’s Joseph Amoah will compete at the Aliann Pompey Invitational in Guyana on Saturday. A rising senior from Greater Accra, Ghana, Amoah is scheduled to run in the Star Party Rental’s 200-meter-dash at 7:15 pm on Saturday.

Amoah closed his junior season with a bang, earning USTFCCCA Mid-Atlantic Region Track Athlete of the Year honors before setting school and Ghanian records at the National Championships in Austin, Texas. Amoah earned First Team All-America accolades in the 100 and 200 dash while recording personal-bests of 10.01 and 20.08, respectively. Amoah’s 200 time broke a Ghanian national record that held for nearly a quarter-century, and he was also named a Second Team All-American in the 400-meter relay.

Amoah has already qualified for both the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar, and 2020 Tokyo Olympics in both the 100 and 200 dash.

The Aliann Pompey Invitational is the premier international track & field competition in Guyana, South America. In its first year of existence, the competition hosted 11 athletes who went on to compete at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. The Invitational is name for Aliann Pompey, a sprinter who specializes in the 400 dash and who represented Guyana at the 2000, 2004, 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympics.