Maryland to play Michigan State in women’s basketball Thursday

The women’s basketball matchup between No. 7 Maryland and Michigan State has been moved to Thursday at 4 p.m. at the Xfinity Center and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
The matchup between the Terps (11-2, 7-1 Big Ten) and Spartans (9-2, 4-2) was originally scheduled for Feb. 10. Maryland was supposed to host Rutgers on Thursday, but that game was postponed because of health concerns within the Scarlet Knights’ program.
The Terps defeated Michigan State in the teams’ first meeting, 93-87, in East Lansing, Michigan, on Jan. 7.
It also was announced that Maryland’s matchup at Nebraska (8-5, 6-4) on Sunday, Feb. 14 will tip off at 5 p.m. and will be televised on Fox Sports 1.
Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball: With 19 points and 3.5 rebounds per game, Mount St. Mary’s freshman Isabella Hunt earned Northeast Conference Rookie of the Week honors.
Hunt shot 72.7% from the field and came within one point of a double-digit average, playing in 30 minutes as a contributor off the bench. During Saturday’s 81-52 triumph over Central Connecticut, she played 13 minutes, going 3-for-5 from the field with three rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Coppin State men’s basketball: For the fourth-straight week and sixth time this season, Coppin State’s Anthony Tarke has been named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week. Additionally, Kenan Sarvan was honored as the conference’s Rookie of the Week for the third time.
A redshirt senior from Gaithersburg, Tarke averaged 12.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.5 blocks and 1.5 steals to help the Eagles to back-to-back wins over Norfolk State last weekend. Tarke’s 19 rebounds all came on the defensive end of the floor as Coppin held the Spartans to 37.4% shooting in the two games.
Sarvan averaged 10.0 points and 6.5 rebounds for the week which included a 14-point, nine rebounds performance in Saturday’s win over NSU. Sarvan’s nine rebounds is a season-high while his four 3-pointers match a season-high.
National Women’s Soccer League: The Washington Spirit completed a transfer with Göteborg FC for midfielder Julia Roddar. Upon acquiring Roddar, the Spirit have signed her to a two-year contract.
The 28-year-old from Sweden joined Göteborg in 2017 and played 70 matches for the club over three years. During that time, she started 63 games, scored seven goals and added seven more assists.